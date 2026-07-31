Lando Norris swaps Formula 1 for Ibiza and joins Martin Garrix on stage at Ushuaïa

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris was spotted in Ibiza on Thursday night, where he created one of the most talked-about moments among his fans by joining DJ Martin Garrix on stage at Ushuaïa Ibiza.

The British driver appeared alongside the Dutch artist during his show at the Platja d’en Bossa club. Footage of the pair quickly spread across social media among Formula 1 fans and followers of Ibiza’s nightlife scene.

Norris and Garrix are known to be close friends and have previously shared trips, events and time away from the racing circuit.

The McLaren driver’s visit to Ibiza coincides with Formula 1’s summer break, following the Hungarian Grand Prix on 26 July.

The championship will resume on Friday, 21 August, with the first practice sessions for the Dutch Grand Prix, giving drivers several weeks to rest before the second half of the season begins.

‘Simulating nights out in Ibiza’

Norris’s Ibiza getaway comes shortly after a joke made in front of the crowd at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The British driver said he planned to spend part of his holiday training on the simulator, but Carlos Sainz Jr quickly contradicted him with a remark that has now proved particularly fitting.

“It looks like Lando will be simulating nights out in Ibiza”, the Spanish driver joked as Norris looked on knowingly.

Sainz is also a regular visitor to the Balearic Islands during the summer break.

The Williams driver has explained that he spends much of his holiday in Mallorca, where his parents own a house, before travelling by boat between Ibiza and Menorca to visit friends.

“Honestly, I have been doing it for 30 years, and that is basically all I do during the summer”, the Spanish driver said.