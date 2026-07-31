Casa Lola residents terrified: ‘I go inside, lock the metal gates and do not come out’

Ibiza’s proliferation of makeshift settlements and substandard housing appears to be reaching a critical point. Around the responsible working people living in vulnerable circumstances, many of them with relatives to support and unable to afford rent, a tangled web of personal stories has developed.

The pattern is often the same: an unscrupulous property owner, a middleman who exploits other people’s desperation, an opportunist who thrives on marginalisation, a neighbour who suffers the consequences and, finally, the vulnerable victim of the housing shortage.

The story of Casa Lola’s rise and fall follows a familiar pattern, although it is perhaps more dramatic than most.

A brief history of Casa Lola

At this stage, it is impossible to tell the story without mentioning Francisca Sánchez Ordóñez, better known as Paquita ‘Marsan’.

The controversial businesswoman and owner of Casa Lola was ordered as early as 2010 to demolish a series of illegal structures she had built on the property. However, Sant Josep Town Council did not begin carrying out the demolition work on her behalf until 2022.

In March this year, the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands ordered her to pay €500,000 towards the cost of the demolition.

In 2013, when Sánchez Ordóñez was sent to prison for defrauding the public purse of almost €1 million through property development projects, Casa Lola was operating as an unofficial hotel. Political figures and celebrities reportedly stayed there, and the property hosted high-profile parties.

The estate was sealed off that same year. However, the seal was broken, resulting in further court orders, and construction work continued. Today, following the demolition, the property has become a settlement of makeshift and substandard homes.

A new makeshift settlement

The main gate to the property remains open. A mound of rubbish stands at the entrance.

A stone path, which splits in several directions, eventually leads to the last building still standing: the former nightclub, now converted into the home of the man described as the estate’s ‘manager’, José Vicente Rivas.

Around 30 makeshift dwellings, caravans and tents stand on either side of the path.

Residents speak about him with a mixture of fear and respect.

“Be careful that Vicente does not see you, because he will not like you being here”, one woman warns.

She confirms what this newspaper had suspected: Vicente is allegedly charging up to €750 for people to place a caravan on the land, followed by rent of €100 a month.

The woman claims he is the source of all the settlement’s problems.

Property opposite allegedly occupied and used for drug dealing

As reporters leave the estate, Vicente approaches on an electric scooter.

“You cannot film here. This is private property”, he warns.

He agrees to speak to Diario de Ibiza and says he is the site’s caretaker. He claims he previously worked for Paquita ‘Marsan’, who left him in charge of the property.

“I was in the Colombian military. I do not like criminals”, he says.

“The problem is on that corner”, he adds, pointing to the house opposite.

According to neighbours, the property across the road has also been occupied and has become a drug-dealing point, where those living inside allegedly sell small quantities of drugs and consume illegal substances.

Todas las imágenes del asentamiento de infraviviendas en Casa Lola / Toni Escobar

“They are addicts. Sometimes you see them there in the afternoon, half dead, still with the needle in their arm, lying on a broken hammock on the terrace”, another neighbour says.

“Drugs are definitely being moved there because you see people constantly coming and going to buy them, or whatever they are doing. They also stop in the middle of the road, and I have to sit there waiting for them to move their car".

“You call the police, but by the time they arrive, the people have gone. Meanwhile, you are the one who has to live with the insecurity”.

A third occupied property in the same area

According to local residents, a major fight broke out when the Casa Lola settlement was first taking shape. A group of squatters then left the estate and occupied a third property nearby.

During that period, a man who was reportedly under the influence of drugs and completely out of control entered several houses in the surrounding area before fleeing from police while bleeding.

Officers later shared footage of the incident on social media and evicted the occupants of this third property.

Neighbours, however, still have to live alongside the other two occupied estates.

Redacción Digital

Dispute between the owner and the council

Residents accuse Francisca Sánchez Ordóñez of failing to take action to remove the squatters.

“The owner is angry because they demolished her house and because she was not granted a licence to open the Km 5 restaurant”, one neighbour says.

“The owner is locked in a dispute with the council, you know. It is a constant tug of war”.

Sant Josep mayor Vicent Roig told Thursday’s council meeting that “the occupation of Casa Lola is being encouraged by the owner”.

Paquita ‘Marsan’s’ defence lawyer, Joan Carles Rodríguez Tur, told this newspaper: “A criminal complaint has been filed for unlawful occupation. We are the first people interested in removing the squatters from Casa Lola as soon as possible, and the matter is now in the hands of the courts. We hope the justice system acts swiftly and allows us to recover possession of the property as soon as possible and free the house from the squatters, because the first party to suffer, logically, is the owner”.

Living in fear

While the legal dispute continues, neighbours say they are living in fear.

“Last night, my husband went to work. I was left at home alone with the children. I cannot sit peacefully on the terrace”, one resident says.

“I go inside, lock the metal gates and do not come out. Even when I go to the storeroom to get something to eat, my heart starts racing. You might think it sounds silly, but they have come into my home. When you step outside, all you hear is shouting and fighting”.

Residents also report receiving threats from some of the squatters.

“I saw them breaking a pipe to steal water. There was a man with a pump and a hose”, the same woman says.

“I was driving up the road and took a photograph of the hole, and the man was there. He started following my car and I had to call a neighbour and ask her to open the gate urgently”.

She also claims that the man threatened and insulted her as he followed the vehicle.

Neighbours say the only remaining building at Casa Lola has been divided into separate rooms so they can be rented out.

They claim Vicente, the ‘manager’, charged €2,500 for the key to one of the rooms.

“Then they sell the key to someone else”, they add.

Residents also say new structures have been built on the property and that the authorities are aware of them.

“Everything you can see from outside was not there before”, they say.

Episodes of extreme violence

The most disturbing incident at Casa Lola occurred at the beginning of this month, when a group of people allegedly poured petrol over a man and set him on fire.

The victim was admitted to the emergency department at Can Misses Hospital “with burns covering 90% of his body”, according to one neighbour, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

In recent months, residents in the Davall sa Serra neighbourhood have been living in fear, unable to go outside without concern and waiting for the next violent incident.

“So many things happen that people have become desensitised. They no longer take it seriously”, the woman says.

“But this is my everyday life. I am neither fed up enough to stop caring nor able to get used to it”.