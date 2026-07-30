New spell of intense heat in Ibiza: the worst-affected days and areas

Ibiza is preparing for several days of intense heat, although the island has not been included in Aemet’s special heatwave warning. Maximum temperatures will generally range between 31°C and 34°C, with slightly higher readings expected in northern and eastern areas.

The rise will be gradual and will not affect the entire island equally. Coastal towns will experience somewhat milder daytime temperatures, although high humidity and persistently warm overnight lows will make sleeping difficult.

In inland and northern areas, meanwhile, maximum temperatures could rise by several degrees as the weekend progresses.

Heat to intensify from Friday

In Ibiza Town, Aemet is forecasting a high of 31°C on Thursday, 30 July. Temperatures are expected to rise to 32°C on Friday and reach 33°C on both Saturday and Sunday.

A slight drop to 32°C is forecast for Monday, followed by another increase to 34°C on Tuesday, 4 August.

Skies are expected to remain clear or only slightly cloudy throughout almost the entire period covered by the heatwave warning affecting other parts of Spain. The probability of rain is zero in every time period included in the municipality-by-municipality forecast.

The heat was already noticeable on Wednesday. Aemet’s weather station in Ibiza recorded 31.2°C at 4pm, with relative humidity of 64%, southerly winds and no rainfall.

Temperatures had remained above 22°C throughout the previous night.

Sant Antoni to remain close to 34°C

Sant Antoni will be among the municipalities experiencing the highest and most consistent temperatures.

Aemet’s forecast places maximum temperatures between 33°C and 34°C throughout the week, with 33°C expected on Thursday and 34°C from Friday until at least Tuesday.

Relative humidity could reach 100% overnight, while Thursday’s ‘feels like’ temperature is forecast to reach 35°C, above the estimated maximum air temperature of 33°C.

This combination could make conditions feel particularly oppressive, even though temperatures will not reach the extreme levels expected in other parts of Spain.

Minimum temperatures will range between 21°C and 23°C, meaning every night will be classed as tropical, the term used when temperatures do not fall below 20°C.

North and east could record the highest temperatures

Municipal forecasts suggest Sant Joan and Santa Eulària could experience the most intense heat towards the end of the period.

In Sant Joan, Aemet expects temperatures to rise from 33°C on Thursday to 34°C on Friday and Saturday. The mercury could reach 35°C on Sunday and 36°C on Monday.

Minimum temperatures will remain between 21°C and 22°C, while maximum relative humidity could reach 100%.

A similar pattern is forecast in Santa Eulària. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 33°C during the first few days, rising to 34°C over the weekend and potentially reaching 36°C on Monday.

High humidity is also forecast in some parts of the municipality, particularly during the early hours of the morning, when levels could approach 100%.

Aemet warns that considerable differences can occur within the same municipality due to its size, altitude and distance from the sea. Temperatures may therefore vary significantly between coastal and inland areas.

Sant Josep to experience the warmest nights

Daytime temperatures will be slightly more moderate in Sant Josep. The maximum is forecast to reach 31°C on Thursday, 32°C on Friday and 33°C on Saturday, before remaining close to 32°C from Sunday onwards.

The main concern will be the overnight heat. Aemet expects minimum temperatures of 24°C on Friday and Saturday, rising to 25°C between Sunday and Tuesday.

Minimum relative humidity is not expected to fall below 70% for much of the weekend, while maximum levels could reach 100%.

These figures point to particularly warm nights, when the proximity of the sea and high humidity will prevent temperatures from falling significantly after sunset.

No rain and very high ultraviolet levels

The hot spell will be accompanied by clear or lightly clouded skies and no rainfall. Aemet’s municipal forecasts give a zero probability of rain over the coming days in all five of Ibiza’s municipalities.

The maximum ultraviolet index will reach level 9 for much of the week, which is considered very high.

Strong sunshine will cause temperatures to rise rapidly from late morning onwards, particularly in areas away from the direct influence of sea breezes.

Ibiza excluded from special heatwave warning

Aemet issued a special warning on Wednesday for the fourth heatwave of the summer. The agency estimates a 70% probability that the episode will continue until Sunday, 2 August.

The geographical area covered by the warning mainly includes mainland Spain and the Canary Islands, but does not include Ibiza or the rest of the Balearic Islands.

Aemet does expect a slight rise in temperatures across the Balearics during the weekend, although readings of between 38°C and 40°C are reserved for inland areas of Mallorca.

Municipal forecasts for Ibiza remain well below those levels.

Conditions on the island will therefore be characterised more by persistent heat, tropical nights, high humidity and little variation from one day to the next than by extreme temperatures.

Aemet notes that municipal forecasts represent the most likely development of conditions and may change as updated weather models become available.