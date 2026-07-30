Forty Ibiza cats waiting for companionship and a home at Sa Coma

The Associació de Colònies Felines d’Eivissa (ACFE) has appealed to the public for support in improving the wellbeing of around 40 adult cats currently waiting for a responsible family at the Sa Coma Animal Protection Centre in Ibiza Town.

Many of the animals spend long periods in their enclosures while waiting for the opportunity to be adopted. The association therefore stresses the importance of volunteers in supporting their physical and emotional wellbeing during their time at the centre.

Volunteers can help by taking the cats for short walks within the facilities. These outings allow them to leave their cages temporarily to walk around, explore, receive affection or be brushed to remove loose fur.

According to ACFE, these activities help reduce stress, improve the animals’ mood and encourage socialisation, which can also increase their chances of finding a family.

One of the injured cats available for adoption. / Associació de Colònies Felines d'Eivissa (ACFE)

No previous experience is required. Staff at the Sa Coma centre and more experienced volunteers explain how the programme works and support new participants during their first few days.

Homes needed for long-stay cats

As well as seeking more volunteers, the centre is looking for homes for cats that have spent a long time in its care, particularly older animals and those living with chronic conditions that are compatible with a good quality of life.

ACFE believes these cats deserve to spend their final months or years in a calm and loving home, receiving affection and care, rather than remaining in a shelter.

To make these adoptions easier, the Sa Coma centre covers any veterinary treatment the cats may require. Adoptive families only need to provide them with a safe home, time and affection.

“Giving them a home during the final stage of their lives is an act of enormous generosity that completely transforms their wellbeing”, the association said.

ACFE is encouraging potential adopters to consider these animals too, as they often have fewer opportunities to find a home.

Reporting concerns about community cats

ACFE also reminds the public that anyone who finds an injured, ill or visibly distressed community cat within the municipality of Ibiza should contact the Local Police.

Officers will activate the municipal service responsible for capturing and transporting the animal so that it can receive the necessary veterinary care.

The association says that responsible reports from the public, together with the involvement of volunteers, help create a city that is more committed to animal welfare.