Ibiza mega-party attended by 1,000 people ends with a fine of just €180,000

The organisers of an illegal mega-party held at a property near the Camí Vell de Sant Mateu have admitted responsibility and paid an early settlement of €180,000 to Sant Antoni Town Council.

They have also waived their right to challenge the decision through the administrative appeals process, allowing the council to close the proceedings opened following the event, which attracted around 1,000 people on 10 June.

The council launched enforcement proceedings after the party and initially proposed a fine of €300,000, concluding that the event constituted a very serious breach of Balearic Islands Law 7/2013, which regulates the installation, access and operation of public activities.

The organisers initially submitted representations denying the allegations while the case continued to be processed. They later filed a new document admitting responsibility for the offence, waiving their right to appeal the decision through administrative channels and paying the penalty in advance.

Under Article 29.3 of Spain’s Law 40/2015 on the Legal Framework of the Public Sector, these circumstances allow for a 40% reduction in the fine. The organisers therefore paid a final amount of €180,000.

Jerónimo Marín Palacios

The council said its original decision to impose the maximum penalty within the permitted legal range reflected the seriousness of the offence and the substantial risks posed to public safety, the environment and public order.

Among the factors considered was the gathering of approximately 1,000 people in a location that was neither equipped nor authorised to host an event of this kind.

The party also took place on protected rural land in es Amunts, classified as SRP-ARIP, and within an officially designated wildfire risk prevention area.

The council additionally highlighted the absence of essential technical measures relating to safety, noise control and risk prevention, as well as the installation of temporary infrastructure and an organised transport and access system designed to facilitate the arrival of large numbers of guests.

Civil Guard officers join the operation to break up the illegal party. / Jerónimo Marín Palacios

According to the local authority, these factors demonstrated the particularly serious nature of the risks created and the potential impact on essential public interests, including environmental protection, personal safety and the peace of local residents. The council said this justified setting the initial fine at the maximum level.

During the joint operation carried out by Sant Antoni Local Police and the Guardia Civil on 10 June, officers found a logistical set-up typical of a large-scale organised event.

This included staff directing vehicles and managing parking in the surrounding area, portable toilets and generators providing electricity.

Inside the property, officers found around 1,000 people, all of whom were wearing identification wristbands granting access to the event.

They also discovered several separate areas offering different styles of music and other services.

Following the inspection, the council’s activities officer formally recorded suspected breaches of Law 7/2013. This led to the enforcement proceedings that have now concluded with the organisers admitting responsibility and paying the reduced €180,000 fine.