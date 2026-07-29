Car catches fire while being driven, injuring two and sparking agricultural blaze in Santa Eulària

A fire that broke out in a moving vehicle on the camí Vell de Can Fornet in Santa Eulària spread to nearby vegetation on Tuesday afternoon, burning an area of around 200 square metres.

According to information shared on the social media platform X, six firefighters were deployed to extinguish the blaze. The vehicle was completely destroyed and two people were injured.

The Balearic Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment confirmed the agricultural fire at 5.10pm and classified it as potential severity level 0.

The response involved two aircraft, a fire engine, 13 forest firefighters, including a technical officer, and two environmental officers.

The incident occurred on a day when much of Ibiza and Formentera was placed under the highest level of forest fire risk, Alerta Foc 4.

The daily risk map determines the restrictions governing the use of fire and the burning of vegetation according to weather conditions.

The regional ministry advises the public to consult alertafoc.caib.es for the latest rules on the use of fire and any temporary bans.

It also reminds residents that burning is prohibited in forest areas and stresses the importance of taking measures to prevent fires.