Balearic Islands rule out promoting the eclipse to avoid attracting more visitors

With the total solar eclipse on 12 August drawing closer, the Balearic Islands are beginning preparations for an extraordinary afternoon. Hotels, car hire companies, tourist offices, ports and airports will become information points over the coming days, providing guidance on how to watch the phenomenon safely without damaging eyesight or worsening traffic on islands already at the height of the summer season.

The Balearic Government and leading representatives of the tourism industry coordinated preventive measures on Tuesday ahead of an event that could prompt thousands of residents and visitors to travel to roadsides, coastal areas and natural beauty spots in search of the best possible view of the sky.

According to the regional minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport, Jaume Bauzà, the priorities will be “safety, prevention and public order”. The regional government has ruled out using the eclipse as a tourist attraction and says it will not carry out any promotional activity that could encourage additional visitors to travel to the islands.

“We have not carried out, and will not carry out, any promotional activity or incentive that could create a surge in demand”, Bauzà said.

The minister highlighted the limited capacity of the islands and explained that the aim was to inform those who already planned to spend their holidays in the Balearics, while protecting mobility and minimising disruption for residents.

Leaflets in hire cars and posters at ports

The campaign will reach some of the locations used by thousands of tourists every day. The Balearic Government has distributed 9,000 leaflets to car hire companies in Spanish, English, French and German.

A further 5,000 leaflets and 1,000 posters have been sent to tourist information offices across the four islands.

The material will also be available at ports managed by Ports IB and the Balearic Port Authority. Spanish airport operator Aena will support the campaign by displaying information notices at the airports of Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca.

Press conference to promote a safe eclipse, this Tuesday in Palma. / CAIB

The initiative will be reinforced through outdoor advertising and announcements on radio stations and in media outlets aimed at foreign residents. Official information has also been shared with consulates, regional cultural associations and migrant organisations so that the recommendations can reach as many people as possible in several languages.

The central message is straightforward: the eclipse should only be viewed through certified glasses that comply with the ISO 12312-2 safety standard.

Looking directly at the Sun without suitable protection can cause irreversible eye damage. Ordinary sunglasses, darkened glass and improvised alternatives do not provide adequate protection.

Watching the eclipse from hotels

One of the main concerns is that the search for locations with clear views could lead to a surge in traffic during the hours before the eclipse.

To reduce this risk, the regional government has asked hotels and tourist accommodation providers to encourage guests to watch the eclipse from their own premises, terraces or outdoor areas.

The recommendation is intended to prevent unnecessary journeys and reduce pressure on viewpoints, beaches, coastal areas and environmentally sensitive natural spaces.

The campaign also reminds the public that lighting fires will be prohibited and that vehicles must not be parked on hard shoulders or anywhere that could obstruct traffic or delay the emergency services.

Authorities are also urging caution at sea. Anyone planning to sail should organise their movements in advance and avoid alcohol if they are responsible for operating a vessel.

The same warning applies to drivers planning to travel before or after the eclipse.

The operation also includes digital resources such as the eclipsisegur.caib.es portal, the illessostenibles.travel website and the Horitzó Eclipsi 2026 app, which has already attracted more than 15,000 unique users.

The Balearic Government is also monitoring coverage of the eclipse in its main tourism markets, particularly the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain.

An exceptional afternoon at the height of summer

Speaking at the close of the technical meeting, the Balearic Government’s second vice-president, Antònia Maria Estarellas, said coordination between government departments and cooperation from tourism businesses would be essential to prevent incidents.

The challenge will not simply be to witness one of the most eagerly anticipated astronomical events of recent years, but to do so on islands that will be under intense tourism pressure on 12 August, with roads, ports, airports and natural spaces experiencing some of their busiest conditions of the summer.

The regional government has therefore stressed that residents and visitors must receive the same advice and behave responsibly.

“Safety makes no distinction between residents and visitors. It depends on everyone having access to the same official information and acting with common sense”, participants at the meeting concluded.

The Balearic Islands are therefore preparing to look to the sky while keeping their feet firmly on the ground: certified eclipse glasses, fewer journeys and no improvisation during what promises to be an extraordinary afternoon.