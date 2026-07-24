Young Italian man drowned in Ibiza harbour on his birthday as post-mortem rules out foul play
The body of 33-year-old Francesco Forzieri, originally from Lucera in Foggia, was found floating in the es Botafoc area
Francesco Forzieri, the 33-year-old Italian man whose body was found floating in Ibiza harbour in the early hours of Monday, 20 July, died the previous day on his birthday, which also coincided with the football World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.
The discovery of his body near the docks in es Botafoc, an area used by regular passenger and vehicle ferries as well as cruise ships, initially puzzled investigators.
From the outset, accidental drowning was considered the most likely explanation, although confirmation depended on the results of the forensic examination.
The case has also been reported by the Italian media. La Repubblica said Forzieri was originally from Lucera, in the province of Foggia, but lived in the coastal town of San Benedetto del Tronto, in Ascoli Piceno, a major tourist destination on the Adriatic Sea.
The post-mortem examination carried out by Ibiza’s Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences found no signs of violence or evidence that he had taken illegal drugs.
Alcohol was detected, however, and investigators believe it may have contributed to him falling into the water and subsequently drowning.
The investigation remains in the hands of the National Police’s Specialist and Violent Crime Unit, known as UDEV, at Ibiza police station.
Forzieri’s body was discovered at around 4.30am on Monday, apparently shortly after he had fallen into the sea.
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