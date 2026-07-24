Greenpeace predicts Talamanca beach could disappear within ten years

Greenpeace estimates that Talamanca beach could have just ten years left if storms continue to occur at their current frequency.

In its report Destruction at Any Cost: The State of Spain’s Coastline, published on Thursday, the environmental organisation says waves repeatedly destroy the beach’s boardwalk and seafront facilities. It argues that the situation demonstrates “the impossibility of continuing to reclaim land from the sea”.

Greenpeace is therefore calling on public authorities to begin planning the relocation of the infrastructure and homes most exposed to this type of damage.

“Continuing to invest millions of euros in the artificial regeneration of beaches that are doomed to disappear is an economically unviable long-term strategy”, the organisation says.

It also considers it “urgent” to halt any new development projects on undeveloped stretches of the Mediterranean coast and in areas at risk of flooding.

Storm Harry

The report also examines the cost of repairing damage caused by the succession of storms that hit Spain’s coastline last winter.

In Ibiza, the bill was relatively modest. Greenpeace records expenditure of €42,000 in ses Figueretes following damage caused by Storm Harry in mid-January.

The work involved replacing sand and the beach’s wooden boardwalk, as well as repairing the seafront promenade.

Greenpeace also warns that rising sea levels caused by global warming will affect the port of la Savina in Formentera and the coastlines of Port des Torrent, Platja d’en Bossa and ses Figueretes.

Another issue highlighted by the organisation is what it describes as the “excessive occupation of public coastal land”, which it says reflects an “aggressive and unsustainable model of urban development”.

In Ibiza, it cites the unfinished hotel at Cala d’en Serra, which has stood abandoned for 50 years in an area where hotel and residential use is “strictly prohibited”.

Human activity is also affecting the coastal environment through the accumulation of plastic waste.

The report says the Surfing for Science project detected “alarming levels of pollution” in Portmany Bay, exacerbated by its semi-enclosed shape and the high level of boating activity.

The initiative recorded an average of 0.99 pieces of microplastic per square metre, with peaks of up to 2.77.

Threats to biodiversity

The risks identified in the report extend beyond the landscape and pollution. Destruction at Any Cost warns that rising sea temperatures and overexploitation are damaging marine biodiversity.

It says the “mass mortality” of corals, sponges and gorgonians that support the food chain is destroying “essential habitats” for the Balearic red lobster.

The report also warns that the overheating of the Mediterranean is harming posidonia seagrass, which “suffers high mortality at temperatures above 28°C”.

Greenpeace estimates that the species could face “functional extinction” by the middle of the century, eliminating the natural coastal protection and clear waters associated with Ibiza.

Illegal anchoring is also reducing the seagrass’s chances of survival. Twenty-one per cent of illegal anchoring incidents detected around the island occurred over posidonia meadows.

In an attempt to ease the pressure, Ports IB plans to install environmentally friendly mooring buoy fields in Porroig and Cala d’Hort.

The decline of Ibiza’s underwater posidonia forests would have further consequences. Greenpeace says dozens of commercially valuable fish and shellfish species would lose vital spawning, breeding and shelter areas.

These include red mullet, grouper, sea bream and squid, whose reproduction would become considerably more difficult.

Invasive species and marine reserves

The invasive macroalga Halimeda incrassata, which has been colonising sandy seabeds since 2011, could further worsen the situation by altering local ecosystems and affecting bottom-dwelling species such as the striped red mullet.

Another potential threat to marine biodiversity is a reduction in the size of the Balearic Islands’ network of marine reserves. This follows parliamentary proposals to relax restrictions on recreational spearfishing in the es Freus Marine Reserve between Ibiza and Formentera.

Despite these concerns, the Greenpeace report highlights several initiatives introduced by the Formentera Island Council to limit pressure from tourism through “active conservation policies”.

These include access restrictions in protected natural areas such as Cap de Barbaria, Caló des Mort and es Ram.

According to the report, these measures help protect the dunes from coastal erosion and prevent overcrowding caused by excessive numbers of vehicles.