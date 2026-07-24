Cause of death confirmed after man found with multiple stab wounds in crashed car in Ibiza

Between 2am and 3am on Sunday, 5 July, emergency services found the body of a 38-year-old Spanish man inside a crashed car. What initially appeared to be a road accident took an unusual turn when responders discovered that no one else was inside the vehicle and that the man had suffered numerous stab wounds.

The accident occurred on a stretch of road near Ca na Negreta. Initial evidence suggested that the vehicle had been travelling at a very low speed when one of its front wheels mounted the concrete central reservation separating the lanes. The car then overturned onto its side.

When emergency services reached the scene and examined the vehicle’s only occupant, they found that he had already died and had sustained at least six or seven stab wounds.

Substance-induced psychosis

One of the wounds, located in the abdomen, had caused evisceration, leaving part of his intestines exposed.

Sources said the injuries were not consistent with those normally caused by an accident of this nature, reinforcing the theory that the man had not died as a result of the car overturning.

A report prepared by the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences has now confirmed the initial hypothesis, despite the unusual circumstances in which the body was found.

Investigators concluded that the man had inflicted the fatal wounds on himself.

Although the circumstances may appear exceptional, similar cases can occur during episodes of psychosis induced by the use of illegal drugs.