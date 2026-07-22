Ibiza on alert as North African dust cloud worsens air quality

A cloud of dust from North Africa is worsening air quality across the Balearic Islands, including Ibiza and Formentera.

Monitoring stations in the regional air-quality network recorded concentrations of PM10 — airborne dust particles — above the public information threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic metre on Monday.

Exceeding this level does not indicate an extremely serious situation, but precautions are recommended, particularly among more vulnerable groups.

The episode is natural in origin and is affecting the entire archipelago. Forecasts for Tuesday indicate that African air masses will remain over the islands, with hourly concentrations of surface-level dust expected to range between five and 200 micrograms per cubic metre.

How long will the episode last?

It is not yet possible to determine precisely how long the episode will continue. However, current models indicate that it will remain in place on Wednesday and could persist for several more days.

The map of where the dust will pass in its entirety. / Aemet

Rainfall would help clear the suspended dust from the atmosphere. Without rain, however, the particles could remain in the air for longer.

The Balearic Ministry of Business, Self-Employment and Energy, through its Climate Change and Atmosphere Service, will continue to monitor the situation and update the public as new data and forecasts become available.

According to the European Air Quality Index, air quality during the episode is currently classified as poor. PM10 particles may pose a low-level risk to the general population, particularly to those who are more sensitive.

Advice for residents and visitors

Children, elderly people and those with heart or respiratory conditions are advised to consider reducing prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity while the episode continues.

The general population should also consider limiting extended or intense exercise outdoors, particularly if they experience coughing, shortness of breath or throat irritation.

Schools and sports centres are advised to consider moving physical activities indoors. Sporting events may also need to be rescheduled.

Noticias relacionadas

These recommendations apply alongside any health advice issued in response to the current high temperatures.