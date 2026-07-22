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Body found in Ibiza harbour identified as 33-year-old Italian man

The National Police’s UDEV unit is continuing to investigate the death

Image of the marina located in the es Botafoc area of Ibiza.

Image of the marina located in the es Botafoc area of Ibiza. / DI

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Redacción Ibiza

Ibiza

The body found in the early hours of Monday at one of the docks in the es Botafoc area of Ibiza harbour has been identified as that of a 33-year-old Italian man, the National Police have confirmed.

The area is used by both regular passenger and vehicle ferries and cruise ships.

The body was discovered at around 4.30am, floating beside one of the pontoons in the port. Emergency services attended the scene after receiving an alert and took charge of the operation.

The investigation is being handled by the National Police’s Specialist and Violent Crime Unit, known as UDEV, in Ibiza.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

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The National Police have not released any further information at this stage, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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