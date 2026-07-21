Man’s body found floating in Ibiza harbour

The body of a young man was found floating in Ibiza harbour on Monday, in waters near the Botafoc area.

No further details have yet emerged about the ongoing investigation, which is being handled by the National Police and the Guardia Civil.

The man’s nationality is not yet known. However, sources close to the investigation have confirmed that the available evidence suggests he may have drowned accidentally.

According to the same sources, the drowning is believed to have occurred during the night of Sunday, 19 July, into Monday, 20 July, while celebrations were taking place following Spain’s victory in the football World Cup.

(More details to follow)