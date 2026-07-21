Maintenance worker at Ibiza state school arrested over hidden cameras in female teachers’ toilets

A maintenance worker at CEIP Sant Rafel, a state school in the municipality of Sant Antoni, has been arrested and is under investigation for an alleged privacy offence involving the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of private information, IB3 Notícies reported in its lunchtime news bulletin on Tuesday, 21 July.

The investigation is being led by the judge assigned to Investigation Section No. 2 of the Ibiza Court of First Instance, the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands confirmed to the regional public broadcaster.

According to information published by IB3, investigators are trying to determine whether the suspect installed cameras in toilets reserved for female teachers with the intention of secretly recording them.

Council awaits court decision

Sant Antoni Town Council, which is responsible for employing caretakers at schools within the municipality, has applied to formally join the proceedings after learning that a preliminary investigation had been opened.

IB3 reported that the council is waiting for the judge to approve its application so that it can establish the exact nature of the allegations and subsequently adopt any administrative or precautionary measures it considers appropriate.

The investigation remains open and no further details have yet emerged about the alleged offences or the current situation of the suspect.