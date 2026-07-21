From sleepless nights to stifling heat in Ibiza and Formentera: torrid nights and a ‘feels like’ temperature of 46°C

The heat is not only making itself felt during the day in Ibiza and Formentera. It is also lingering throughout the night, making it increasingly difficult to sleep.

The early hours of Tuesday provided another clear example. In Ibiza, temperatures did not fall below 25.2°C until 6am, according to figures recorded by Spain’s State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

It was a particularly oppressive night. At midnight, the Ibiza weather station recorded 28.9°C. The temperature stood at 28.6°C at 1am, 28.2°C at 2am and was still as high as 27.9°C at 3am.

Even at 5am, the thermometer remained at 25.7°C before finally reaching its overnight low of 25.2°C an hour later. By 8am, the temperature had already risen again to 26.1°C, with humidity at 94%.

The figures sum up the conditions experienced over recent days, with little respite between the daytime heat and the high overnight temperatures.

On Monday, 20 July, Ibiza recorded a high of 35.1°C at 4.20pm. The day’s minimum was 26.3°C at 7am, while the average temperature stood at 30.7°C.

No respite in Formentera

Conditions in Formentera were even warmer during the night from Monday into Tuesday.

According to Aemet, the island recorded a minimum temperature of 27.5°C at 7am on Monday, 20 July, alongside a high of 33.3°C and a daily average of 30.4°C.

Figures from recent days show that both islands have experienced a succession of extremely hot nights. They are officially classed as torrid nights because temperatures do not fall below 25°C.

In Formentera, overnight lows remained above that threshold for several days in a row, with 25.2°C recorded on 16 July, 25.5°C on 18 July, 25.3°C on 19 July and 27.5°C on Monday.

In Ibiza, Monday’s minimum was 26.3°C. Previous days were similarly warm, with lows of 25.5°C on 19 July, 25.1°C on 18 July and 25.3°C on 16 July.

Aemet expects overnight temperatures to remain high on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Ibiza, the forecast points to a low of 26°C and a high of 33°C on Tuesday, followed by a minimum of 26°C and a maximum of 34°C on Wednesday.

Formentera is forecast to record lows of 27°C and highs of 32°C on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Minimum temperatures are expected to fall slightly from Thursday, although the drop will not be particularly pronounced.

Ibiza is forecast to record a low of 23°C and a high of 33°C on Thursday, while Formentera is expected to see temperatures ranging from 26°C to 32°C. On Friday, Aemet predicts minimum temperatures of 24°C in Ibiza and 26°C in Formentera.

‘Feels like’ temperature of up to 46°C in Sant Joan

The forecast map also highlights particularly severe conditions in the municipality of Sant Joan.

Aemet expects a maximum temperature of 36°C on Tuesday, but the ‘feels like’ temperature could soar to as high as 46°C, according to the detailed local forecast.

Heat index up to 46 degrees in Sant Joan. / Aemet

The difference between the actual temperature and how hot it feels to the human body is caused by a combination of heat, humidity and wind conditions.

In Sant Joan, relative humidity could reach 100% on Tuesday, with a forecast minimum of 26°C and a maximum of 36°C.

Temperatures are expected to ease slightly on Wednesday, with a low of 24°C and a high of 35°C, although the ‘feels like’ temperature could still reach 41°C.

Yellow heat warning

The difficult nights are being accompanied by intense daytime heat.

Aemet has issued a yellow warning for maximum temperatures of up to 36°C in Ibiza and Formentera. The alert comes during a week marked by high temperatures, elevated humidity and an absence of rainfall.

Sunny conditions and distinctly summery temperatures are expected to continue over the coming days.

In Ibiza, maximum temperatures are forecast to reach 33°C on Tuesday, 34°C on Wednesday, 33°C on Thursday and 35°C on Saturday.

In Formentera, daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 31°C and 32°C for much of the week, while high overnight lows will continue to make genuinely cool nights unlikely.