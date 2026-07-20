Medical emergency mid-flight as passenger loses consciousness on Ibiza–Alicante service

A flight from Ibiza to Alicante was given priority to land on Monday morning after a passenger lost consciousness during the journey, according to Spanish air traffic controllers.

The incident occurred on Vueling flight VY1351, which was travelling between Ibiza Airport and Alicante Airport. Flight-tracking information shows that the aircraft was scheduled to depart at 7.50am, eventually took off at 8.01am and landed in Alicante at 8.46am after a journey of around 45 minutes.

Air traffic controllers said the emergency was managed from Enaire’s control centre in Valencia. After being informed that a passenger had lost consciousness, controllers gave the aircraft priority during its approach to runway 28 at Alicante Airport and coordinated medical assistance on the ground.

The response allowed the flight from Ibiza to complete its approach without delay so that medical teams could attend to the passenger immediately after landing.

Two medical emergencies at Alicante Airport

It was not the only medical emergency handled by the Valencia control centre that morning.

According to the same statement, another aircraft arriving from Paris was travelling directly behind the Ibiza flight. A child on board was reportedly suffering a suspected epileptic seizure.

In both cases, controllers gave the aircraft priority during their approaches to Alicante and coordinated medical assistance with the airport.

“We send our full support and best wishes for a speedy recovery to the passengers”, the air traffic controllers said in their post.