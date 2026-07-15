Ibiza’s housing shortage is forcing workers and families off the island

Finding a home at an affordable price has become one of Ibiza’s most pressing problems. A shortage of available properties and the high cost of rent are affecting families, young people and workers, particularly those who move to the island to provide essential services.

“There is significant pressure on the rental market”, warned the president of the Ibiza Island Council, Vicent Marí.

He said the situation was leaving a growing number of people struggling to find a home and forcing public authorities to intervene.

“We all have a responsibility to act”, he said.

The housing crisis is having a direct impact on healthcare professionals, teachers, police officers and other public-sector workers posted to the island. Many are unable to find accommodation or afford market prices, making it difficult for them to remain in Ibiza and, in some cases, forcing them to leave.

‘This project is a very important step’

Marí called for cooperation between the Balearic Government, the Ibiza Island Council and local authorities to increase the supply of affordable housing.

He also rejected the idea that a lack of direct responsibility for housing should be used as an excuse for inaction.

“When institutions work together and public resources are put at the service of residents, projects eventually move forward”, he said.

However, the president acknowledged that a single housing development would not solve the wider problem.

“This project alone will not meet all the existing needs, but it is a very important step”, he said, adding that “every new home represents an opportunity for a family on our island”.

Ibiza Town mayor Rafael Triguero agreed that the shortage of accommodation was affecting both the town and the island as a whole.

“The ultimate aim is to reduce the housing problem we face in our town and across the island in general”, he said.