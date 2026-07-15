Ibiza Airport handles more than 1.3 million passengers in June, up 3.2%

Ibiza Airport continued its upward trend in June, handling 1,300,187 passengers, 3.2% more than in the same month last year.

The increase represents around 40,500 additional travellers compared with June 2025, when the airport recorded 1,259,645 passengers.

According to figures released by airport operator Aena, the growth was driven mainly by domestic connections. A total of 451,180 passengers travelled between Ibiza and other Spanish airports, an increase of 7.4% year on year.

International routes, meanwhile, accounted for 846,366 passengers, a more modest rise of 1.2%.

Despite the stronger growth in the domestic market, international services continued to account for almost two-thirds of commercial passenger traffic during the month, as is usually the case throughout the summer season.

Activity on the runways also increased. The airport handled 11,518 take-offs and landings in June, 3.2% more than a year earlier. This was 354 additional operations compared with the 11,164 recorded in June 2025.

Almost 115,000 more passengers in the first half of the year

June’s figures confirmed the recovery in airport traffic following the decline recorded during the first two months of the year.

Between January and June, 3,768,660 passengers travelled through Ibiza Airport, 3.1% more than during the same period in 2025.

In absolute terms, the airport gained 114,987 passengers in the space of a year, having handled 3,653,673 travellers during the first half of 2025.

The number of flight operations reached 35,869 during the first six months of the year, an increase of 3.4%. This was 1,181 more take-offs and landings than the 34,688 recorded during the same period last year.

The half-year figures also reflect the airport’s highly seasonal nature. May and June alone accounted for around 63.5% of all passengers recorded since the beginning of the year.

From the winter downturn to summer-season growth

The year began with negative figures. In January, the airport handled 199,053 passengers, 5.6% fewer than a year earlier, while the number of flights fell by 4.5% to 2,555.

The decline continued in February, although at a slower rate. The airport recorded 207,486 passengers, down 2.9%, and 2,449 flight operations, a decrease of 2.6%.

The combined total for the first two months of the year therefore stood at 406,539 passengers, 4.3% fewer than in the same period of 2025.

The trend changed in March. The airport handled 296,119 passengers, an increase of 3.2%, as well as 3,263 aircraft movements, up 4.5%. A sharp 42.6% rise in international traffic offset a decline in domestic connections.

Positive year-to-date figures

The improvement continued in April, when the airport handled 671,579 passengers, 3.1% more than a year earlier, and 6,530 flights, an increase of 5.1%.

By the end of that month, the year-to-date figures had already returned to positive territory, with 1,374,237 passengers, 0.8% more than during the first four months of 2025.

May recorded the strongest percentage growth of the first half of the year. The airport welcomed 1,094,236 passengers and handled 9,554 flight operations, with both figures rising by 6.1%.

Domestic passenger traffic increased by 10.8% that month, while international traffic grew by 3.9%.

Following June’s increase, Ibiza Airport has now recorded four consecutive months of growth in both passenger numbers and aircraft movements.

The first half of the year therefore shows two clearly defined periods: a winter season marked by declines in January and February, followed by a recovery from March onwards as summer routes were progressively reintroduced.