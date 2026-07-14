Inside ‘Lefty’, the yacht used by Lamine Yamal on his last Ibiza holiday before it caught fire
The 23-metre Jaguar 72, available to charter for more than €4,500 a day, sank following Monday’s blaze at Marina Botafoc
The yacht that caught fire at Marina Botafoc Ibiza on Monday was no ordinary vessel. It was Lefty, the same boat used by footballer Lamine Yamal during his Ibiza holiday last summer.
The young player chose the luxury yacht for a few days off on the island. The vessel was advertised on several yacht charter platforms, including SamBoat, with prices exceeding €5,000 a day during parts of the summer season.
Lefty was a Jaguar 72 built in 2001 and recently refurbished. It measured 23 metres in length and six metres across the beam, with engines producing a combined 1,300 horsepower. The yacht could accommodate up to 12 guests, in addition to two crew members.
Following the fire, the vessel was deliberately sunk.
Three cabins, sunbathing areas and Bluetooth sound system
According to information published on charter websites, the yacht had three cabins and three bathrooms. Its interior included a spacious living and dining area fitted with sofas, a high table and chairs.
One of the cabins had a double bed, while the other two were fitted with single beds. The décor was understated but elegant, featuring wooden and aluminium furnishings.
Outside, Lefty offered several areas designed for relaxing and enjoying the sea. At the bow, there was a sun deck with large cushions, while the stern featured an outdoor dining area with a table and chairs, as well as a second cushioned seating area.
It was in one of these outdoor spaces that Lamine Yamal was photographed during his Ibiza holiday, relaxing in the sunshine on board the yacht.
More than €32,000 a week
Lefty was available to charter by the week, with prices varying depending on the time of year. In June, daily rates could exceed €5,000, while in July and August they rose to more than €6,000. A week on board could therefore cost upwards of €32,000.
On Monday, however, the yacht presented a very different picture. Flames engulfed the vessel while it was moored at the outer pontoon of Marina Botafoc Ibiza.
The fire led to the boat being sunk, and efforts to refloat it are expected to take place between Tuesday and Wednesday.
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