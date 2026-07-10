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The six most influential women in Ibiza, according to Forbes Women: full list of the 30 from the Balearic Islands
This is the full list of the 30 most influential women in the Balearic Islands according to Forbes Women
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Forbes Women held the official presentation of its list of The 30 Most Influential Women in the Balearic Islands 2026 on Wednesday night at the Bless Ibiza The Site hotel. The event was conceived to shine a spotlight on female leadership in the archipelago and its growing importance in fields such as business, politics, culture, sport and innovation.
Among the 30 women included in the list are several from Ibiza. Here they all are.
- Begoña Amengual — CEO of MAC Hotels
- Piluca Barrau Martínez — Pharmacist-optometrist
- Piluca Bayarri — Fashion designer
- Malena Contestí Rosselló — Lawyer, political analyst and businesswoman
- Blanca Cortés — Partner at the ALTTRA Foundation and lawyer specialising in Intellectual Property
- Maca de Castro — Michelin-starred chef
- Rossy de Palma — Actress and model
- María Mercedes Escarrer Jaume — External board member at Meliá Hotels International
- Ángeles Ferragut — President of the Ses12naus Foundation
- Ela Fidalgo — Artist
- Sabina Fluxà and Gloria Fluxà — CEO and vice-president of Grupo Iberostar; vice-president and Chief Sustainability Officer of Grupo Iberostar
- Corinna Graf — CEO of Puerto Portals
- Isabel Guarch — CEO and creative director of Isabel Guarch Joyas
- María Juan de Sentmenat — Founder of communications and PR agency Estudio Sentmenat
- María Antonia Llull — Vice-president of Hipotels Hotels & Resorts
- Moshgan Mahrami — Aesthetic doctor
- Miranda Makaroff — Multidisciplinary artist
- Lina Mascaró — President of Grupo Mascaró
- Carmen Matutes Prats — Deputy CEO of Palladium Hotel Group
- Olivia Molina — Actress
- Montse Monsalve de Sebastián — Founding partner and CEO of IMAM Comunicación
- Marta Munar — Pharmacist and founder of G19
- María Francisca Perelló — Director of the Rafa Nadal Foundation
- Carmen Planas — President of the Confederation of Business Associations of the Balearic Islands
- María and Antonia Plomer — CEOs of Zafiro Hotels
- Marga Prohens — President of the Government of the Balearic Islands
- Antonia Roca — First vice-president and councillor for Culture and Heritage at the Consell de Mallorca
- Carmen Sampol — CEO of Grupo SAMPOL
- Marta Serna — Medical director of Clínicas Medisans
- Lucía Vallejo Garay — Sculptor
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