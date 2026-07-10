The six most influential women in Ibiza, according to Forbes Women: full list of the 30 from the Balearic Islands

Forbes Women held the official presentation of its list of The 30 Most Influential Women in the Balearic Islands 2026 on Wednesday night at the Bless Ibiza The Site hotel. The event was conceived to shine a spotlight on female leadership in the archipelago and its growing importance in fields such as business, politics, culture, sport and innovation.

Among the 30 women included in the list are several from Ibiza. Here they all are.