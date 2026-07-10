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The six most influential women in Ibiza, according to Forbes Women: full list of the 30 from the Balearic Islands

This is the full list of the 30 most influential women in the Balearic Islands according to Forbes Women

Carmen Matutes, Piluca Bayarri, Montse Monsalve, Ángeles Ferragut, Moshgan Mahrami and Olivia Molina.

Carmen Matutes, Piluca Bayarri, Montse Monsalve, Ángeles Ferragut, Moshgan Mahrami and Olivia Molina. / DI

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Marta Torres Molina

Marta Torres Molina

Ibiza

Forbes Women held the official presentation of its list of The 30 Most Influential Women in the Balearic Islands 2026 on Wednesday night at the Bless Ibiza The Site hotel. The event was conceived to shine a spotlight on female leadership in the archipelago and its growing importance in fields such as business, politics, culture, sport and innovation.

Among the 30 women included in the list are several from Ibiza. Here they all are.

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  1. Begoña Amengual — CEO of MAC Hotels
  2. Piluca Barrau Martínez — Pharmacist-optometrist
  3. Piluca Bayarri — Fashion designer
  4. Malena Contestí Rosselló — Lawyer, political analyst and businesswoman
  5. Blanca Cortés — Partner at the ALTTRA Foundation and lawyer specialising in Intellectual Property
  6. Maca de Castro — Michelin-starred chef
  7. Rossy de Palma — Actress and model
  8. María Mercedes Escarrer Jaume — External board member at Meliá Hotels International
  9. Ángeles Ferragut — President of the Ses12naus Foundation
  10. Ela Fidalgo — Artist
  11. Sabina Fluxà and Gloria Fluxà — CEO and vice-president of Grupo Iberostar; vice-president and Chief Sustainability Officer of Grupo Iberostar
  12. Corinna Graf — CEO of Puerto Portals
  13. Isabel Guarch — CEO and creative director of Isabel Guarch Joyas
  14. María Juan de Sentmenat — Founder of communications and PR agency Estudio Sentmenat
  15. María Antonia Llull — Vice-president of Hipotels Hotels & Resorts
  16. Moshgan Mahrami — Aesthetic doctor
  17. Miranda Makaroff — Multidisciplinary artist
  18. Lina Mascaró — President of Grupo Mascaró
  19. Carmen Matutes Prats — Deputy CEO of Palladium Hotel Group
  20. Olivia Molina — Actress
  21. Montse Monsalve de Sebastián — Founding partner and CEO of IMAM Comunicación
  22. Marta Munar — Pharmacist and founder of G19
  23. María Francisca Perelló — Director of the Rafa Nadal Foundation
  24. Carmen Planas — President of the Confederation of Business Associations of the Balearic Islands
  25. María and Antonia Plomer — CEOs of Zafiro Hotels
  26. Marga Prohens — President of the Government of the Balearic Islands
  27. Antonia Roca — First vice-president and councillor for Culture and Heritage at the Consell de Mallorca
  28. Carmen Sampol — CEO of Grupo SAMPOL
  29. Marta Serna — Medical director of Clínicas Medisans
  30. Lucía Vallejo Garay — Sculptor

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