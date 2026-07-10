The Army takes up positions in Ibiza and Formentera for six days: it will monitor areas from es Vedrà to Cap de Barbaria

A section belonging to the Palma 47 regiment will deploy platoon and section-sized patrols in Ibiza and Formentera between 13 and 18 July to carry out “presence, surveillance and deterrence” missions, known as OPVD, according to the information note issued ahead of the deployment.

The section will have its command post at the Sa Coma facilities, made available for this purpose by the Consell de Ibiza. From there, it will carry out reconnaissance of routes in different areas of Ibiza, including Santa Gertrudis, es Vedrà, es Cubells and Cala Tarida. On one of the days, the section will also travel to Formentera, where it will reconnoitre the areas of Migjorn beach, Cap de Barbaria and s’Estufador.

Throughout the deployment, the personnel will also take the opportunity to maintain contact with the authorities of the municipalities through which they pass, with the aim of explaining their activities and the purpose of the 'Presence, Surveillance and Deterrence' operations.

Military personnel during maneuvers on the island. / C. G. B.

The Land Operational Command, under the command of Lieutenant General Julio Salom Herrera, head of the Canary Islands Command, is the Armed Forces body responsible for the “planning, conduct and monitoring” of these operations under the operational control of the Operations Command.

According to the information provided, Presence, Surveillance and Deterrence Operations are “an effective tool for maintaining surveillance of spaces under national sovereignty”, allowing threats to be “detected in advance” and enabling “an immediate and viable response to a potential crisis”.

The Operations Command, which depends on the Defence Staff, is responsible for planning and directing permanent operations within national territory designed to provide presence, maintain surveillance and create deterrence in land, maritime, air, space and cyberspace domains.

To meet these objectives, the Operations Command has land, maritime, air, space and cyberspace operational commands.