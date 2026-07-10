Alert after girl goes missing in Ibiza: intensive search with dogs and drones in the early hours
A search operation involving firefighters, dog units and drones successfully located the missing child
Ibiza firefighters located a girl in the early hours of this Friday after she had gone missing in Santa Eulària. The alert was received at around 2.30am, triggering a search operation.
The operation involved four firefighters, two rescue dog units and two drone teams, which began searching the area where the child had disappeared. Guardia Civil officers also went to the meeting point and worked alongside the firefighters in the search.
The teams found the girl around two hours later at another hotel in Santa Eulària with friends of the family. According to municipal sources, the mother had apparently forgotten that she had left her with them and with their daughter, who was the same age as the missing girl.
The child was in good health, so the operation ended without incident and mother and daughter were able to be reunited.
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