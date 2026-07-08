They stopped helping Cáritas because it supports immigrants: Ibiza bishop warns of racism among some worshippers
Vicent Ribas defends the organisation’s work, stressing that it does not distinguish between believers and non-believers, and calls for greater generosity in the face of the social and housing crisis
The bishop of Ibiza, Vicent Ribas, delivered a direct message during the presentation of the 2025 Activity Report of Cáritas Diocesana de Ibiza y Formentera. Ribas defended the organisation’s work, emphasised its transparency and warned of racist attitudes among people who have stopped collaborating because Cáritas supports immigrants.
“Cáritas is the charity of the Christian community of Ibiza and Formentera”, said the bishop, who also highlighted the work of the board, staff, volunteers and parish Cáritas groups. Ribas insisted that the organisation supports everyone who asks for help, without asking about their origin or beliefs.
“We do not look at faces or whether people are believers”, he said. “We try to give a helping hand to everyone who comes to us”, he added. He also explained that Cáritas undergoes audits every year and monitors where the funds it receives are spent: “We know where every cent goes”.
One of his strongest messages came when Ribas referred to people who used to support Cáritas but have stopped doing so because of its work with the immigrant population.
“There is something else that worries me, and that is the racism sometimes shown by people who used to help us and now, because we help immigrants, have stopped helping us”, he said, before adding: “I find that very serious”.
“We do not look at faces or whether people are believers”
For the bishop, Cáritas’ support is not only about providing food or clothing, but also about “listening, caring and restoring confidence”. Ribas also referred to Ibiza’s housing crisis and called for greater social responsibility.
“We all have the right to decent housing”, he said. He also stated: “It cannot be right that, for a young person to build a house and obtain all the permits, they have to wait between seven and ten years”.
The bishop concluded his speech with a call for greater generosity on the island. “We all have to be more generous”, he said.
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