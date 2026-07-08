Self-inflicted stabbing main hypothesis in death of man found dead in his car after accident in Santa Eulària

Forensic doctors have completed the autopsy on the man who was found with multiple stab wounds inside his car last Sunday, the Guardia Civil’s Peripheral Communication Office confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The man was a 38-year-old Spanish national who was found dead inside his own vehicle, which had overturned on the Santa Eulària road, near Ca na Negreta. At first, emergency services attended what they believed to be a conventional traffic accident, but what they found when they arrived, at around 3am, came as a surprise: the victim, who was the driver, had several stab wounds to his body.

Main hypothesis: suicide attempt

According to the Guardia Civil, the investigation remains ongoing, but for now the main hypothesis being considered is that the man inflicted the stab wounds on himself before dying. A wound to the abdomen caused evisceration, meaning part of his intestine was outside his body. Officers found the bladed weapon inside the vehicle during their enquiries.

No further details have been released so far, nor has any information been provided on whether the man had intended to take his own life or whether he was suffering from any condition that led to the self-inflicted injuries that resulted in his death.

Emergency services confirmed that the vehicle, which was travelling at low speed, mounted one of the concrete crash barriers on the road and ended up overturned on one of its sides. By the time they arrived to assist the victim, he had already died.

Investigation ongoing

Although the exact cause of death remains unknown for the time being, the Guardia Civil has indicated that officers are not investigating the case as a traffic accident.

As of now, following the autopsy, the hypothesis that has gained the most weight is that of a suicide attempt; in other words, that the man caused the stab wounds to himself before dying.