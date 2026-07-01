Travel between islands from 9.5 euros: the new flight offer for Ibiza residents
The promotion will be available from this Thursday and will apply to return tickets
Airline Air Nostrum has announced a new promotion for inter-island flights in the Balearics, with fares for residents starting from 9.5 euros each way. The offer will be available from 12 noon this Thursday, 2 July, until the night of 20 July, the company said in a press release.
The promotion applies to flights connecting the three Balearic airports and is aimed at residents purchasing return tickets. The travel dates for these fares run from 7 September 2026 to 18 March 2027. As a result, the final price of a return ticket for residents starts from 19 euros.
According to the company, this initiative is part of the “periodic actions” it carries out “to make travel easier for Balearic residents and allow them to plan their journeys in advance at more competitive prices”.
Island routes for this summer
During the same promotional sales period, tickets will also be available for travel this summer on inter-island routes. Specifically, for journeys between 17 July and 6 September, fares for residents will start from 12 euros each way, “provided a return ticket is purchased”.
The airline says the measure is intended to “encourage travel by residents during the peak summer period”, when it “has reinforced its seat capacity”. The company explains that it is increasing capacity by 3.5% compared with last year, representing “a record number of seats for the months of July and August”. In total, it will make 153,000 seats available to passengers during the two main months of the summer.
The promotional tickets are subject to availability and can be purchased through the Iberia website and travel agencies, the airline adds.
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