One worker in critical condition and another slightly injured after gas tank explosion in Ibiza

A 46-year-old Spanish worker is in critical condition after being injured on Wednesday morning in the explosion of a gas tank in Cala Molí, in Ibiza. Another worker, a 26-year-old Portuguese man, was also slightly injured in the workplace accident.

According to SAMU 061, the incident occurred at around 10.30am in this area of the municipality of Sant Josep. Two mobile units were sent to the scene, one advanced life support ambulance and one basic life support ambulance, along with officers from the Local Police and Guardia Civil, as well as firefighters.

Firefighters in Ibiza extinguished the fire caused by the explosion. / Bomberos de Ibiza

Sant Josep Town Hall added that, according to initial investigations, the explosion occurred when “the operator of a gas supply lorry was carrying out the loading of the tank at the affected property”.

Six members of the Ibiza Fire Brigade intervened to control the fire that broke out after the explosion. “We extinguished the fire and secured the area”, they explained on social media, adding that “when we arrived, two people were already being treated by medical services”. They also stated that “the fire had not spread to the rest of the property”, although “there was damage to the terrace and vegetation was affected”.

Medical teams treated the two injured workers at the scene before transferring them to Can Misses Hospital. The more seriously injured man had extensive burns and was admitted to the ICU at 11.52am in critical condition. The second injured man, aged 26, was taken to hospital with minor injuries and remains under observation in the Emergency Department.