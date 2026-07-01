Illegal mega-party in Ibiza: drugs, traffic problems and hundreds of guests at a Santa Gertrudis property
Local Police officers remove six vehicles and draw up around 15 reports for drug possession
Four drivers test positive for drugs during the event
Santa Eulària Local Police have been intervening since early this Wednesday, 1 July, at an illegal party held at a house on rural land in the parish of Santa Gertrudis, with several hundred people in attendance.
The operation involves three Local Police patrols, three officers from the Reports Unit, a unit from the Preventive Action Group (GAP) and the duty officer. The Guardia Civil traffic detachment is also collaborating, with two units deployed in the area.
According to the Town Hall, the party had two shuttle meeting points: one in a car park in Sant Rafel and another in a car park in the centre of Santa Gertrudis, from where attendees were later taken to the property.
By 10.30am, officers had removed six vehicles and drawn up around 15 reports for drug possession. In addition, four drivers tested positive for drugs, while none tested positive in breathalyser tests.
The event also caused several traffic and parking incidents in the area around the property. Officers identified dozens of attendees.
No tourist licence
The GAP unit identified the person responsible for the company that owns the property and confirmed that the house does not have a tourist licence. According to initial checks, the owner lives at the property and there is no record of it being rented out.
At the time of the intervention, several hundred people were gathered both inside and outside the property. Officers were unable to access the interior of the house to determine the exact number of attendees, which could exceed 200.
Santa Eulària Town Hall, through the Local Police, is continuing to carry out the necessary enquiries to gather evidence that can prove the illegal nature of the party before the judicial authorities.
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