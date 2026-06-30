Major blow to drug trafficking in Ibiza: police dismantle criminal organisation and seize 72 kilos of drugs

National Police officers have dismantled a criminal infrastructure allegedly dedicated to bringing large quantities of synthetic drugs into Ibiza from the Netherlands by transporting loaded suitcases. They have also arrested two people as alleged perpetrators of a drug trafficking offence. Both have been remanded in prison.

The operation resulted in two searches. In Ibiza, officers seized 50 kilos of ketamine and 22 kilos of ecstasy, as well as 1,500 euros in cash. In the city of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, Dutch authorities seized approximately 100 kilos of MDMA and 1,100 kilos — more than a tonne — of chemical precursors, according to the National Police.

The investigation led to the identification of a man allegedly responsible for logistical tasks linked to bringing drugs onto the island. During the initial enquiries, investigators detected that the suspect was making frequent trips from different Dutch airports to Ibiza, returning only a few days later. This raised suspicions over his possible involvement in an organisation dedicated to the international trafficking of synthetic drugs.

Image of the police operation. / N.P.

Search in Ibiza

Officers set up a surveillance operation around the suspect, located the property he was temporarily using in Ibiza and observed him bringing several suitcases into the building. He was eventually intercepted while carrying a suitcase containing approximately 50 kilos of ketamine.

Later, and with prior judicial authorisation, officers entered and searched the property used by the detainee, where they found another suitcase containing approximately 22 kilos of ecstasy tablets, as well as 1,500 euros in cash. After appearing before the judicial authority, he was immediately remanded in prison.

Police cooperation with Dutch authorities allowed a parallel operation to be carried out in the Netherlands which, according to the National Police, represented a significant step forward in the investigation into the criminal organisation linked to the events under investigation in Ibiza.

As part of that operation, a warehouse in Rotterdam connected to the man arrested in Ibiza was searched. Around 100 kilos of MDMA and 1,100 kilos of chemical precursors were seized there. According to the National Police, these materials could have been used to produce more than 600 additional kilos of the substance.

Dutch authorities also arrested one of the main alleged leaders of the criminal organisation under investigation, who was also remanded in prison. The investigation remains open and further police action linked to this network has not been ruled out.