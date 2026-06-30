Drink- and drug-driver loses control of his car and crashes into an Ibiza bank branch

The driver of a car, who tested positive for both drugs and alcohol, crashed his vehicle into the CaixaBank branch located at the end of Avenida Juan Carlos I, next to the roundabout leading to the Botafoc Ibiza marina and the port area of es Botafoc.

The Town Hall explained that, before crashing into the Terrazas de Botafoch building and leaving a large hole in the wall, the car crossed the roundabout that also provides access to the Talamanca area. The accident happened at around 1.30am and, as a result of the impact, the car’s airbags were deployed. The vehicle lost its entire front end and has been written off.

The car was totaled after crashing into a bank branch in Ibiza. / Ayuntamiento de Ibiza

Local Police have charged the driver with a road safety offence. The images also show a large tree lying across the road and part of the roundabout’s landscaping, which the driver ploughed through, scattered across the area. Fortunately, no pedestrians were walking on that side of the pavement at the time of the accident.