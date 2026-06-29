Javier Tudela sparks debate on Instagram about the reality of tourism in Ibiza: “I do not want the Ibiza of bottles and VIP tables”

Ibiza is once again at the centre of debate on social media. This time, not because of a party, a yacht or a celebrity visit, but because of the reflections of a travel influencer who, after spending a few days on the island with his family, shared an assessment that was both affectionate and critical: “If I have to rate the island as I experienced it this time, I would give it a 5”.

The content creator, who has more than 130,000 followers on Instagram, published a lengthy message accompanied by several photographs of himself enjoying Ibiza with his wife, fellow influencer Marina Romero, and their two children, little Javier and Bianca.

In his post, the influencer admits that he has “mixed feelings” about the island. He explains that his work involves travelling, discovering places and experiencing new things, but says he does not want to “lie” or sell a reality he has not lived. Although he says the hotel they chose was “an absolute success” — comfortable, family-friendly, reasonably priced and a “10 out of 10” experience — his overall impression of Ibiza on this trip was much colder.

“And it hurts me to say it, because I have been coming here for many years. In fact, my son discovered Ibiza when he was barely two months old. I have enormous affection for the island and that is precisely why I think there are things that should change”, he wrote.

One of the points he criticises most is the feeling that certain plans on the island have become inaccessible for many budgets. In his message, he gives the example of the price of a beer on a terrace in the port, which can reach 12 or 15 euros. He also regrets that, in some settings, it seems necessary to have a VIP reservation or a very large budget just to go out for a drink.

“I do not want the Ibiza of bottles and VIP tables. I want the authentic Ibiza, the one with markets, Dalt Vila, the traditional restaurants, the one where you can sit with your children in a square and enjoy the moment without feeling that everything is designed for luxury tourism”, he reflected.

Javier Tudela with his two children in Ibiza. / Captura Instagram

The message has resonated with many users who share that perception of an Ibiza increasingly geared towards high-spending tourism. One follower agreed with him and recalled that, although she finds the island “beautiful” and says it still has magical places such as Benirràs, Cala d’Hort and es Vedrà, “you need money”. In her comment, she also referred to the price of some nightclubs, with general admission tickets which, she said, can reach 300 euros.

But the post also prompted responses from those keen to defend another side of Ibiza, far removed from beach clubs, VIP tables and yachts. One user who described herself as Ibizan recommended plans such as strolling through Santa Eulària, visiting Sant Joan, having a drink at Bar Anita, enjoying Santa Gertrudis, going to village celebrations with 'ball pagès', walking around Dalt Vila, buying sandwiches to discover coves, or trying a paella or a bullit de peix in traditional places.

“Beach clubs, nightclubs, VIP areas and yachts exist too, yes, but they are not the only thing we have. You just have to look beyond social media to find it”, the follower wrote.

The influencer closed his reflection with a message of affection for the island and a warning that summed up much of the debate sparked on social media: “I hope this island does not lose that essence. Because when a destination stops being accessible to the majority, it also risks losing part of what made it special”.

As he himself acknowledges, his criticism does not come from rejection, but precisely the opposite: he wants to keep returning to Ibiza for many more years. But he also wants to rediscover that authentic island which, he says, made him fall in love with it.