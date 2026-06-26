Santa Eulària shopkeepers report wave of thefts: “They have risen dramatically”

Shopkeepers in Santa Eulària have raised the alarm over what they describe as a wave of petty thefts in shops in the municipality this season. They say the number of thefts has multiplied and that the situation has become particularly difficult for many businesses, which have for some time had a WhatsApp group where they warn each other whenever they spot a suspicious person or suffer a theft.

Around 60 businesses take part in the group, sharing photographs, descriptions and incidents to alert other shopkeepers. “Every day, more thefts are reported in the group. This season more than ever. I have never had so many notifications”, Carla, manager of La Casona Blue, told Diario de Ibiza. The shopkeeper sums up the general feeling: “Thefts have risen dramatically”.

According to the internal figures handled by those affected, some businesses have suffered several thefts so far this season, while others say thefts are happening almost daily. Not all cases end in a formal complaint, they point out, either because of the low value of the stolen items, the difficulty of proving ownership of the goods or the feeling that the process has no real consequences.

Aron, from the shop Spirit of Ibiza, says the problem has been going on for some time, although it has worsened this year. “Since last year we had already been experiencing a lot of thefts, and it is always the same people”, he says. According to him, shopkeepers have identified several people who repeatedly visit different establishments. “They act with impunity because the police catch them, include them in a complaint and, as the amounts are minimal, they do not even arrest them”, he laments. “We feel rather exposed and desperate because they do not stop stealing from us”, he adds.

Thieves left free

Carla describes a recent incident that reflects the frustration felt by shopkeepers. According to her, a theft took place in her shop and she managed to locate the alleged perpetrator thanks to the description given by several witnesses. When officers arrived, they found the item she had described in the man’s backpack, along with two other bikinis allegedly taken from another shop. However, the man claimed the items were his and the goods were not recovered. “The police said it was my word against his and let the thief leave with the items”, she says.

The shopkeeper explains that this season two parasol bases have also been stolen from her, so she has stopped putting certain items outside. “I cannot leave them outside anymore”, she says. She also describes other cases circulating among businesses, such as that of a customer who went into a shop to try on several bikinis and ended up leaving behind the old one she was wearing before walking out in a new one.

Faced with this situation, shopkeepers have decided to reinforce surveillance among themselves. “As the police do not do much when they come, what we do when we see someone stealing is take a photo and share it in the group. That way we all take care and keep a closer watch”, Carla explains.

Shopkeepers say they have already conveyed their concerns to Santa Eulària Town Hall and that some businesses have received calls informing them that efforts will be made to increase police presence.

Town Hall response

The Town Hall, however, says it has no evidence of an increase in thefts in shops in the centre of the municipality “in the terms described”, regarding claims that more thefts are taking place in shops this summer than ever before.

Nevertheless, the council says police surveillance has been reinforced in the shopping area for several days and that it maintains constant coordination with businesses. It also told this newspaper that the operation will soon be extended to the area of es Canar.