Sant Josep Police board boat sailing off Ibiza to stop gender-based assault

The swift action of Sant Josep Local Police led to the arrest this Thursday of the alleged perpetrator of a gender-based violence offence that took place on board a boat. The intervention required officers to travel by sea and involved coordination between several emergency services.

The incident began after an alert was received about an alleged case of gender-based violence on a boat sailing off the coast of Sant Josep. Officers located the situation from land, although the circumstances meant they had to reach the scene by sea in order to intervene.

Meanwhile, the occupants of another boat brought the victim to safety. She is in good health. Following the coordinated action of the emergency teams deployed, the Local Police arrested the alleged aggressor.

In a post on its social media channels, Sant Josep Local Police highlighted its commitment to protecting victims of gender-based violence, regardless of where the incident takes place.

The Local Police remind the public that gender-based violence can occur at any time and in any place. Authorities encourage anyone experiencing this situation, or anyone aware of a possible case, to seek help and report the facts. Sant Josep Town Hall also thanked all the officers and emergency services involved in the operation for their professionalism, coordination and courage.