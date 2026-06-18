Hell on a flight to Ibiza: shirtless passengers, music, alcohol and dancing on board

A flight bound for Ibiza has sparked intense controversy on TikTok after a user shared a video showing numerous passengers throwing what appeared to be a full-blown party inside the aircraft.

In the footage, which has racked up thousands of views, several people can be seen shirtless, dancing in the aisle, drinking, carrying cans and using speakers to play loud music. Many of them are wearing sunglasses, in an atmosphere more reminiscent of a nightclub than a commercial flight.

The woman who posted the video accompanied it with the message: “Apologies to the Ryanair staff and everyone on the plane!”, acknowledging the chaotic nature of the situation during the journey.

Mass criticism in the comments

Although some users reacted to the footage with humour, most of the responses have been negative. Numerous comments described the scene as a “nightmare” and “hell” for the other passengers who simply wanted to travel normally.

“Imagine having to put up with that for four hours”, read one of the most prominent comments. Other users criticised the lack of respect towards the crew and towards those hoping for a quiet flight.

Some also questioned how such a situation could have been allowed on board.

The less pleasant side of party tourism

Ibiza is one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations and every summer receives thousands of visitors drawn by its nightlife. However, episodes such as the one shown in the video once again raise the debate about the excesses linked to party tourism and their consequences.