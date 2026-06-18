Almost 200 counterfeit national football team shirts seized in Port des Torrent

Sant Josep Local Police officers have seized almost 200 counterfeit national football team shirts and fake handbags imitating luxury brands. In a statement published on social media, the police force said the operation against illegal street vending took place this afternoon on Port des Torrent beach.

All the seized material will be destroyed, without prejudice to the administrative penalties imposed, which amount to 1,500 euros.

The Local Police have reminded the public that behind these apparently “cheap” or “harmless” products lie realities that are far less visible. Counterfeiting and illegal street vending are often linked to organised networks that make significant financial profits through the labour exploitation of people in vulnerable situations.

For this reason, the police force points out that every purchase feeds this illegal circuit and that it is important to remember there is no illegal market without demand.

Buyers also responsible

In addition, from 4 July, when Sant Josep’s new Civic Coexistence Ordinance comes into force, people who encourage illegal street vending by purchasing these products may also be reported.

Buying from authorised establishments protects local businesses, guarantees consumer rights and contributes to fairer and safer coexistence for everyone.