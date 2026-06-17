A young woman working in Ibiza reveals the downside of the season: “You can earn a lot of money, but risk your health”

Working a season in Ibiza can be a transformative experience. That is what content creator @lacarreradlarata says in a video shared on social media, in which she reflects on whether it is really worth moving to the island to work and earn money.

The influencer acknowledges that her time in Ibiza has given her much more than financial income. “I have gained a lot in life”, she says, before listing some of the changes she has experienced since arriving on the island.

Among them, she highlights personal aspects such as driving again, learning to be more independent and enjoying moments she did not have before, such as going to the beach before starting her working day. She also says that living with her partner has helped her grow personally.

Professional and personal growth

As well as the changes in her daily life, the creator explains that the experience has boosted her career on social media. According to her, she has improved the editing of her videos, feels more comfortable speaking in front of the camera and believes she is “levelling up” in content creation.

However, she also warns of the other side of the coin. The influencer points out that Ibiza is an expensive destination, where costs rise considerably because of accommodation, petrol and the general cost of living.

“You can earn a lot of money, but you can also risk your health”

In her reflection, the creator says it is possible to earn high incomes on the island during the tourist season. “You earn a lot of money”, she says. However, she also warns about the long working days endured by some workers.

“There are friends who do 19 or 20 hours a day”, she says in the video. A situation which, in her view, can have negative consequences. “You can make a lot of money, but you can also risk your health”, she warns.

For this reason, she insists that she prefers not to overwork and to seek a balance between income and personal wellbeing.

She recommends the experience

Despite the difficulties, the content creator recommends doing a season in Ibiza or in any other similar destination. She considers it an enriching experience both for those who travel alone and for those who do so with someone else.

“I recommend doing a season because life changes”, she concludes in a message that has generated numerous comments from users interested in moving temporarily to the island to work.