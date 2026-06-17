Ranking of the 13 favourite dishes in Ibiza’s cuisine: there is one undisputed winner
Bullit de peix is crowned the most popular dish with 34% of mentions, followed by flaó and sofrit pagès
The readers of Diario de Ibiza have spoken. They responded in large numbers to a question posted on Facebook about their favourite dishes from Ibiza’s traditional cuisine. And although the answers were varied, there is one undisputed king: bullit de peix. One in three people who answered the question chose this fishermen’s dish, which in recent years has become more sophisticated, replacing the traditional varieties of fish with more deluxe options such as red scorpionfish, grouper, amberjack or John Dory.
In the sweet section, there is also a clear winner: flaó. In fact, it comes second on the list of the most voted dishes, which includes a total of 13 recipes from the traditional repertoire.
Sofrit pagès completes the podium, voted for, unsurprisingly, by the most carnivorous readers. Here are the 13 most voted dishes. Which one is yours?
The ranking of the favourite dishes from Ibiza and Formentera’s cuisine
1 - Bullit de peix (34%)
It wins by a landslide. It is by far the most repeated dish and often appears accompanied by flaó to round off the menu.
2 - Flaó (11.9%)
The most mentioned dessert. Many readers place it as the perfect finale after bullit de peix.
3 - Sofrit pagès (9.52%)
Another classic that appears frequently in the comments, especially among those who favour the most traditional cuisine.
4 - Frita de polp (8.9%)
It almost took third place from sofrit pagès. If other fritas were added — squid, cuttlefish, pork or “whatever” — the frita family would climb even higher in the ranking.
5 - Arroz de matanzas (7.14%)
One of the most loved and most frequently mentioned rice dishes. There are also many general references to “all rice dishes”.
6 - Greixonera (6.54%)
The other great dessert on the list, second only to flaó.
7 - Arroz a banda (16%)
It is inseparable from bullit de peix, but some readers like it so much that it earns a place of its own.
8 - Paella (4.16%)
Although not always considered a strictly Ibizan dish, it appears quite often among the answers.
9 - Salmorra (3.57%)
A classic with fewer followers than bullit, but with loyal fans.
10 - Cocas and cocarrois (3.57%)
Pepper coca, apricot coca, cocarrois and coca with sobrassada all appear among the responses.
11 - Guisat de peix (3.57%)
The little rice dish served afterwards helps make bullit the king, but guisat de peix also appears on the list of favourites.
12 - Salsa de Nadal (1.78%)
Those who turn to the traditional recipe book cannot forget this very particular dessert served during the Christmas holidays.
13 - Orelletes (1.19%)
Few mentions, but enough to make it into the ranking.
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