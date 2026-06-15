Snakes in Ibiza: two large specimens surprise residents in Santa Eulària

Once again, the appearance of snakes has surprised residents in Ibiza. This time, it was not one but two large snakes that were spotted among the stones of a wall in Santa Eulària, an image that is becoming increasingly common on the island.

According to Iván, the young Argentinian man who recorded the footage, the two snakes spent the whole of Saturday there, engaged in what at times appeared to be a mating ritual.

The sighting has once again placed the spotlight on the spread of snakes in Ibiza, an environmental problem that is of particular concern because of its impact on native wildlife, such as the lizard, which is already endangered. Although these reptiles generally do not pose a direct risk to people, their proliferation does represent a threat to the island’s ecological balance.

Introduced species and ecological impact

Current populations are linked to the accidental introduction of these reptiles, mainly through the importation of ornamental olive trees from mainland Spain. The snakes are believed to have arrived hidden among the roots or in the root balls of these trees, a route of entry that allowed them to establish themselves in a territory where they have no natural predators.

This circumstance, combined with favourable environmental conditions, has facilitated their spread across almost the entire island of Ibiza. Among the invasive species detected in the Pityusic Islands, the horseshoe whip snake stands out as one of those causing the greatest concern because of its impact on the Ibiza wall lizard (Podarcis pityusensis), an endemic species found in Ibiza, Formentera and their islets.