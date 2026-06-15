Two Ibiza private-hire drivers caught under the influence of drugs while carrying passengers

Sant Josep Local Police have reported on social media that two licensed private-hire drivers tested positive for cocaine during transport checks carried out in the municipality this weekend.

According to the police force, officers identified both drivers while they were on duty and carrying passengers. Drug detection tests confirmed the presence of cocaine in both cases.

Sant Josep Local Police have stressed the seriousness of the incidents and recalled that driving after taking narcotic substances poses a risk to the safety of all road users, especially when it involves a passenger transport service.

In the post shared on their official profiles, the Local Police also announced that they will continue carrying out this type of preventive checks to strengthen road safety and detect behaviour that could endanger drivers, passengers and pedestrians.