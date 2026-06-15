Two Ibiza private-hire drivers caught under the influence of drugs while carrying passengers
Sant Josep Police warn of the risks of driving under the influence of narcotics
Sant Josep Local Police have reported on social media that two licensed private-hire drivers tested positive for cocaine during transport checks carried out in the municipality this weekend.
According to the police force, officers identified both drivers while they were on duty and carrying passengers. Drug detection tests confirmed the presence of cocaine in both cases.
Sant Josep Local Police have stressed the seriousness of the incidents and recalled that driving after taking narcotic substances poses a risk to the safety of all road users, especially when it involves a passenger transport service.
In the post shared on their official profiles, the Local Police also announced that they will continue carrying out this type of preventive checks to strengthen road safety and detect behaviour that could endanger drivers, passengers and pedestrians.
- Una “millonaria” indignada en Ibiza: 'Me voy al mar público, que aquí no te cobran por estar hacinados
- Serpientes en Ibiza: dos grandes ejemplares sorprenden a los vecinos de Santa Eulària
- Tanit, uno de los personajes más emblemáticos de Ibiza: 'Termino mi vida como he vivido, rodeado de amistad
- Atropello mortal en la autovía de Ibiza a Sant Antoni
- Estos son los djs que pincharon en la macrofiesta ilegal de Buscastell
- Entra a robar a plena luz del día en una nave industrial, se lleva una cámara y se va a grabar al puerto de Ibiza
- Joan Marí Tur, ‘Botja’: El ibicenco que ha dicho ‘no’ a ser caballero del Santo Sepulcro
- Francisco Vilás San Julián: «El caso ‘La Vida Islados’ no tiene chicha. El resultado será la absolución»