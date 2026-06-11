She loses her ring at an Ibiza cove and launches a rescue mission with her friend to get it back

A day of paddleboarding ended up turning into a small-scale rescue operation. Instagram user @rhodyum shared with her followers how she lost a ring between two rocks at an Ibiza cove and, after several attempts, managed to retrieve it using a most unexpected tool: a pair of barbecue tongs.

In the video, the young woman appears with her friend as they prepare an improvised plan to try to remove the piece of jewellery from the gap where it had become trapped. One of the most talked-about scenes comes when the two of them go into a supermarket to buy supplies with which to try their luck.

“What am I doing buying clothes hangers to recover a ring?” her friend says in the video, surprised by the situation. As well as the hangers, they also bought a pair of barbecue tongs, which would ultimately prove crucial to the rescue.

First they tried using wire

According to the post, their first attempt involved using a piece of wire to reach the ring between the rocks. However, the idea did not work. The ring remained wedged in place and was difficult to access.

In the end, they tried using the barbecue tongs. The tool, which was much longer and easier to handle, allowed them to reach the ring and remove it from the gap where it had fallen.

The moment they recovered it brought the tension in the video to an end and left behind a scene that was both everyday and amusing: an improvised supermarket trip, several failed attempts and a solution that no one would have imagined at the start of the day.

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Marina also found a euro

The story also included another small discovery. Marina, the friend who accompanied @rhodyum on the mission, also recovered a euro from the area, adding an even more curious detail to the rescue.