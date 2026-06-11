Illegal Ibiza mega-party with famous DJs, more than 1,000 guests and even a carousel shut down

Sant Antoni Local Police and the Guardia Civil shut down an illegal mega-party at midday on Wednesday at a property on Camí Vell de Sant Mateu, between Buscastell and Sant Mateu. Officers arrived at the site at around 12.30pm to clear out the more than 1,000 people inside. Three Guardia Civil patrols and three Local Police patrols took part in the operation, accompanied by an Activities Department technician from the Town Hall.

The party had up to eight separate areas, including a food stall, a portable carousel, a catering area, numerous bars and even a medical zone with an ambulance and a tent staffed by healthcare professionals to assist guests if required. One of the main attractions was the line-up of internationally renowned DJs, including Bedouin, Seth Troxler and Dennis Cruz.

The event was scheduled to run from 7pm on Tuesday until 4.30pm on Wednesday, although the arrival of the authorities brought the closing time forward. Sant Antoni Town Hall estimated that around 1,000 people were still at the property when officers arrived, although some guests had already left.

Civil Guard officers join the operation to break up the illegal party. / Jerónimo Marín Palacios

Logistics and transport

Officers went to the property after complaints from residents, who reported high noise levels in the surrounding area and a transport operation set up in a nearby fenced-off plot of land. Dozens of passenger transport vehicles were parked at this second site, along with numerous private hire vehicles.

According to local residents, guests made their own way to this property, where they were given a wristband allowing them to board another vehicle operating as a shuttle to the party.

Between the two locations, in an open field, a security operation had been set up with around ten professionals apparently hired to manage an event of this size. These included access controllers, numerous parked vehicles and even a power generator.

When the media arrived, the access controllers attempted to prevent footage from being recorded and were later identified by officers after allegedly trying to intimidate journalists through aggressive behaviour and threats.

The attendees leave the party after the arrival of the authorities. / Jerónimo Marín Palacios

Food companies were also delivering supplies to the party, where food and drink were being served, according to promotional posters circulated in private messaging groups and information confirmed by Sant Antoni Town Hall.

Arrival of the security forces

The event caused considerable commotion among residents of Sant Antoni, who were discussing it in small groups late in the morning. “The police are on their way”, one woman said in the town centre.

When the authorities arrived, they asked to speak to the organiser of the party. After a lengthy wait, the gates were opened and officers entered the premises, where they carried out a series of enquiries.

Meanwhile, partygoers who had no transport back poured out of the venue and began walking dangerously along the carriageway of the narrow Buscastell road, creating hazardous situations for drivers.

Following the inspection, the municipal Activities Department technician drew up a report concerning alleged breaches of Law 7/2013 of 26 November, governing the installation, access to and operation of activities in the Balearic Islands.

Anomalist Party. / Redacción Digital

The possible commission of other offences arising from holding the event on rural land is also being assessed, according to a statement issued by the Town Hall.

“The investigation and administrative proceedings remain open in order to determine the full extent of the responsibilities and possible infringements arising from the organisation of the event”, the statement said.

Under Decree-Law 5/2022 of 16 May, organising parties involving ticket sales, passenger transport and advertising could lead to a fine of up to 300,000 euros.

Eight separate areas and 15 top DJs

The promotional posters reveal the scale of both the party and the property. There was a central area called The Cube, where the most prominent DJs performed, as well as another area called Everlife Motel, which also hosted music.

Food was served in another section called Food Corner. There were also four additional areas: The Vessel, The Cloud, The Middle and Carrousel. The party also had two toilet areas, one at each end of the property.

According to the poster, as many as 15 DJs were due to perform. They are artists who regularly play at the island’s major clubs, underlining the scale of the event and also a well-known reality: major artists supplement their summer earnings by playing at illegal parties.

Although the ticket price has not been disclosed, the line-up of top DJs and the logistics involved suggest that it was certainly not a low-cost event.