What an after-party at an Ibiza villa with some of today’s biggest DJs looks like

Ibiza’s electronic music scene continues to produce images that sum up why the island remains one of the world’s leading clubbing destinations. Instagram user @taysiaconnolly has shared a video showing what a day at a Solid Grooves villa after-party in Ibiza is like, with artists including PAWSA, Michael Bibi, Dennis Cruz and Miguelle & Tons in attendance. She posted the video five days ago, almost a week before the illegal mega-party in a wooded area of Buscastell was shut down by Sant Antoni Local Police and the Guardia Civil.

In the post, the creator presents the plan as 'A full day at a Solid Grooves villa after-party in Ibiza with PAWSA, Michael Bibi, Dennis Cruz and Miguelle and Tons', before showing some of the moments from the day, including a large crowd dancing and drinking around the DJ booth at one point during the party.

The video begins with a quick tour of the villa. “Let’s do a quick walk around and see what’s here”, she says as she shows the relaxed atmosphere of the event. One of the details that stands out is an area serving freshly made pizza, one of those touches that reinforces the informal and laid-back nature of this type of private gathering after the main club sessions.

“Everyone is enjoying the moment”

The woman behind the video also highlights the atmosphere at the venue. According to her, the feeling inside an after-party of this kind is difficult to compare with that of a conventional party: the music, the surroundings and the attitude of the crowd create an atmosphere in which “everyone is simply enjoying the moment and life”.

One of the video’s main attractions is the presence of several well-known names from the electronic music scene. The user mentions that PAWSA and Dennis Cruz were there, describing it as “insane”. She also says that another artist had been expected to take part, although some weekend music commitments apparently led to changes in the plans.