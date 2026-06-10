Two young women rescued after their car fell down an embankment next to the Cala d’Hort car park in Ibiza

Two young women had to be rescued on Tuesday night after the vehicle they were travelling in fell down an embankment next to the main car park at Cala d’Hort, which has been closed since mid-May.

The alert was received at around 9pm and a fire engine with six firefighters from the Ibiza Island Fire Brigade was sent to the area. Officers from Sant Josep Local Police and an ambulance from the 061 emergency service also took part in the operation.

Efforts to assist the occupants of the vehicle lasted nearly two hours. The two women were eventually evacuated and taken by ambulance for a medical check-up, although, according to the Fire Brigade, they were in good health. The operation ended at around 11pm.

Cerrado el 'parking' de Cala d'Hort /

The accident occurred next to the main car park at Cala d’Hort, a space with capacity for around 200 vehicles that has remained closed since mid-May following a decision by the company that owns the land, Sabinas de Cala d’Hort S.L.

The closure of the car park, just before the start of the tourist season, has reopened the debate over how access should be managed to one of Ibiza’s most visited areas. The owners have in recent days defended their willingness to reach a new temporary agreement for this summer, while also calling for progress towards a stable long-term solution.

The situation is not new. Last summer, the car park also failed to open at the start of the season and could not be used until 26 June, when Sant Josep Town Hall and the owners reached a temporary agreement allowing public use in exchange for a rental payment of 8,000 euros.

While negotiations continue, Sant Josep Town Hall has reported that it has identified two possible plots of land in the Cala d’Hort area to be used as alternative car parks, in order to ease the lack of parking spaces while the situation of the main car park is resolved.