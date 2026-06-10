Renting in Ibiza: there are only seven rooms for less than 1,000 euros a month on the entire island

That Ibiza is going through one of the worst housing crises in its history is no longer news, but the specific figures that emerge when looking for somewhere to live remain striking.

The platform chosen in this case is Idealista, but the reality does not change even if we switch to another website. Nor does it help, for example, to give up any expectations regarding the area in which we choose to live.

If we currently search for rooms to rent for less than 1,000 euros a month, Idealista offers seven options across the entire island. Just seven.

The seven room options shown by Idealista for less than a thousand euros per month. / Idealista.com

The cheapest is in Ibiza Town, costs 500 euros and will be available in July, but comes with age restrictions: only tenants aged between 26 and 33 are accepted. In the same area, there are only two more options left, one for 580 euros and another for 590 euros a month.

Then, for 560 euros a month, you can get a bed and a wardrobe in Sant Antoni because, judging by the images included in the listing, there is no room for anything else inside that bedroom.

If you choose to live surrounded by nature, you can rent the room offered in a house in Siesta, in Santa Eulària. For 700 euros a month, you get your own space in a pleasant home shared with two other people and their pets.

In the ses Figueretes - Platja d’en Bossa area, prices rise above 700 euros: for 725 euros, and from July onwards, you can share a flat with three other girls looking for “good company and lots of laughs”. If you have 825 euros a month, you can access a room in a building with a swimming pool and cool off with a dip after paying the rent.

Of course, to access any of these homes, you must also pay at least one month’s deposit, and not all of them include utilities — electricity, water, gas and so on — in the monthly rental price.