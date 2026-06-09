Two people fall from buildings in Ibiza in less than 24 hours: one in a very serious condition after falling from a seventh floor

Two men remain admitted to Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario in Ibiza after falling from two buildings in Santa Eulària and Sant Antoni. One fell from a height of around 12 metres and the other from a seventh floor.

The first accident occurred on Sunday in Santa Eulària, where a 19-year-old man of US nationality fell from an approximate height of 12 metres. Guardia Civil officers and a 061 ambulance attended the scene. The patient was taken to Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario, where he was admitted at 7.48pm, according to the medical centre.

The young man remains in the Intensive Care Unit with a diagnosis of cervical and thoracic vertebral fractures, lung trauma with a right-sided pneumothorax and multiple injuries. His condition is serious but stable.

Very serious in Sant Antoni

On Monday morning, at around 6.40am, a man aged around 30 fell from the seventh floor of the Tánit building, located in Calle del Mar in Sant Antoni. A 061 mobile ICU and officers from both the Local Police and the Guardia Civil attended the scene.

According to footage recorded by a neighbour, the man was naked, shouting and hanging from the outside of the balcony moments before he fell. When a Guardia Civil officer entered the balcony to try to reason with him, he let go of the structure completely and fell. Despite the early hour, the scene was witnessed by numerous residents who had come out onto their windows and terraces, alarmed by the shouting.

The patient was taken to Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario, where he was admitted at 8.34am. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was taken directly into surgery. He has a very serious head injury, chest trauma, abdominal trauma, a pelvic fracture and severe multiple injuries. His condition is very serious.

According to the Guardia Civil, which is investigating the case through its Judicial Police unit, the man is not a tourist, but a Colombian national and Mallorca resident who had travelled to Ibiza for the weekend and was staying at a relative’s home.