These are the opening hours and tariffs for the new blue zone in Ibiza that the Town Hall plans to introduce: in some areas, drivers will also pay at night

The planned timetable for the new blue zone put out to tender by Ibiza Town Hall will distinguish between two main areas: zone A, which is residential, commercial and tourist-oriented, and zone C, linked to tourist nightlife. It also maintains differences between low and high season.

In zone A, from October to May, regulated parking will operate from Monday to Friday between 9am and 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 2pm. Sundays and public holidays will be free.

In high season, from June to September, zone A will operate from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 10pm. Zone C, active only in high season, will operate from Monday to Sunday between 9am and 6am, meaning drivers will also have to pay at night.

As for tariffs, the tender specifications include different prices depending on the area, season and type of parking space. In blue spaces, zone A will cost 1 euro per hour in low season and 1.30 euros in high season. In zone C, the tariff will be 1.50 euros per hour between 9am and 10pm, and 2 euros between 10pm and 6am.

In green spaces, zone A will have a tariff of 1.30 euros per hour in low season and 1.60 euros in high season, while in zone C it will cost 2 euros during the day and 2.50 euros at night.

Tariffs for residents

Residents will have two options. The R-2 permit will cost 75 euros per year and will allow parking at no additional cost in the sector corresponding to the holder’s home address.

The R-1 option will cost 0.60 euros per time slot within the sector. Cancelling fines will cost 4 euros in low season in zone A and 6 euros in high season in zones A and C.