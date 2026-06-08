Ibiza Pride opens in Sant Antoni with music, drag and pride by the sea

S’Arenal beach, in Sant Antoni, was the setting this Saturday for the start of the Ibiza Pride 2026 programme, which opened with a public event marked by music, diversity and the defence of LGTBIQ+ rights.

The main event of the day was the Diversity Celebration Gala, a free open-air event featuring live performances, DJ sets, drag acts, choreography and performances by the sea. The event turned the beach into a meeting point for residents, visitors, artists and festival participants, in an atmosphere that was both festive and activist.

Taking to the stage were Soraya Naoyin, Umen, Amrick Channa, Elvis, Dave Urania, Gorrion Dj, Balibrea, Mikey Slade b2b Andrea Scarpa, Yolanda Crespo and Open Minds, as part of a programme “designed to celebrate diversity through different artistic expressions”, according to a statement from the organisers.

Here you can see all the pictures from the first day of Ibiza Pride 2026 in s'Arenal. / Daniel Coccolo

The right of every person to live without fear

The director of Ibiza Pride, Antonio Balibrea, highlighted the activist spirit behind all the activities included in the programme. “Every stage, every artist and every activity at Ibiza Pride is part of the same idea: defending everyone’s right to live and express themselves without fear”, he said during the event.

The programme had begun hours earlier with One Day on the Beach, a daytime proposal focused on wellbeing, community and connection with the Mediterranean. This first part of the day included a communal meal with vegetarian paella made using local products, an activity aimed at encouraging people to come together in a warm and participatory atmosphere.

After the meal, the day continued with Meditasiesta, a guided relaxation experience led by Lotus Imane that combined Tibetan bowls and yoga on the beach. The activity was followed by Speed Friendly by Orlander, a dynamic designed to encourage connection and interaction among participants.

At sunset, the beach hosted Static Dance on the Beach, a music and movement session by the sea that served as a transition into the evening programme of the Diversity Celebration Gala.

With this opening day, Ibiza Pride 2026 launched its programme in Sant Antoni with a mix of leisure, culture, wellbeing and a message of activism. The festival will continue on Tuesday, 9 June, with the talk El Nacimiento del Orgullo — The Birth of Pride — by Vicente Torregrosa, at the Casal d’Igualtat in Ibiza.