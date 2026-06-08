55 years on, Adlib Ibiza remains as young and elegant as ever

The Adlib26 Catwalk presented this Saturday, on a 140-metre white runway — one of the longest in the history of Ibizan fashion — with a loop-like circular section, the spring-summer 2027 collections of a dozen designers in Sa Riba square, in the heart of Ibiza port. Journalist Isabel Jiménez acted as master of ceremonies and model Laura Ponte was the patron of this year’s edition.

The show, which began with the blowing of a shell horn by a woman and a man dressed in traditional pagès clothing, featured a total of 47 models, among them Eva Santos, Lucía López, Neus Bermejo, Vitoria Mota and Elisabeth Reynés, Spain’s new representative in the next Miss World pageant. Among the familiar faces in attendance were actor Rubén Cortada, presenters Lidia Torrent and Jaime Astrain, stylist Fiona Ferrer, bullfighter Manuel Díaz ‘El Cordobés’ and his wife Virginia Troconis, actor José Lamuño and businesswoman Raquel Perera.

The stage for “the great night of the Adlib designers”, as Jiménez described it, was designed under the concept Blanc, a route by the sea — and the megayachts moored along the quay — inspired by Ibizan architecture.

Pasarela Adlib 2026. / Marcelo Sastre

Salt spray and sand

Vintage Ibiza, created by Alberto Serra Ramírez and José Antonio Marí Schroder in 2008 with the aim of developing its own Mediterranean style based on quality, diversity and comfort, presented Salitre, a “pure Adlib, deeply artisanal collection in which the strength of the Mediterranean meets the free and handcrafted spirit of the island”, according to its creators.

The collection fuses “boho essence and Mediterranean soul through flowing silhouettes, natural fabrics such as linen, cotton and natural silk, in pure white and ivory tones that evoke freedom, calm and a connection with nature”. Salt spray, sand and the energy of the sea are the materials that “wrap each piece in an untamed and elegant air, while several details and silhouettes evoke tradition, character and Mediterranean femininity”, as demonstrated by a collection that is “luminous, sensual and authentic, created for free women who carry the Mediterranean on their skin”.

The brand has dressed Norma Duval, Pilar Rubio, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, Nieves Álvarez, Paula Echevarría, Richard Gere, Lolita and even Queen Letizia.

The models paraded on a 140-meter stage set up in the port of Ibiza. / Marcelo Sastre

A feminine armour

Tony Bonet, who received the Gold Medal of the Consell de Ibiza in 2021 and the Ramon Llull Award in 2025, presented Coraza, a collection born from the union “between feminine strength and artisanal delicacy”. It explores structured silhouettes through corsets, fluid-line dresses and marked volumes, combined with classically inspired garments and contemporary pieces such as the bomber jacket.

“The proposal develops through a palette of whites, nude tones and soft blues, incorporating techniques such as draping, lace patchwork and pleats inspired by the traditional pintucks of Ibizan dress, reinterpreted from a contemporary vision”, according to the designer.

Coraza connects Mediterranean craftsmanship with new trends, “creating a collection designed for a strong, elegant woman with her own identity”, which he defines as “a soft armour for the contemporary woman”.

55 years old and Adlib still looks so young and elegant. / Marcelo Sastre

Jewels for divine bodies

Elisa Pomar’s jewellery appeared on the catwalk as a tribute to the different cultures and ancestral beliefs that left their mark on the island, especially the Phoenician goddesses, although one of the pieces recalled the crown of the Virgen de las Nieves. According to the designer, these are pieces created to adorn divine bodies.

35,353 kilometres of rebellion

Ibiza Stones brought KM35353 to the runway, a collection representing the kilometres travelled by designer Catalina Kim, the soul of the brand, before finding a place where she felt she belonged. The name of the collection comes from “the symbolic sum of cities, cultures and stages lived through before arriving in Ibiza”.

The collection conveys “movement, emotion and that feeling of leaving part of your soul in certain places forever” through an aesthetic in which “the rebellious, rock-inspired essence of Ibiza Stones coexists with the freedom and sensitivity of the Mediterranean”. The designs exude “identity, roots and the emotional meaning of finding a destination that ends up feeling like home”.

The models paraded on a 140-meter stage set up in the port of Ibiza. / Marcelo Sastre

The Bayarri universe

Piluca Bayarri presented Sabana, Cuarzo y Novias Mediterráneas in Sa Riba, her proposals for the spring-summer 2027 season. According to the designer, it is a collection in which “creativity, craftsmanship and glamour merge in unique designs full of personality”.

She has carefully worked on a vibrant colour palette and the combination of fabrics and textures, giving life to sophisticated pieces developed in detail. Cotton, lycra, chiffon, tulle, lace and special appliqués are used in this collection, in which the richness of the materials brings movement, femininity and exclusivity to each design.

Her artisanal finishes stand out, along with accessories created specifically for each garment and details with Swarovski crystals, reinforcing the unique and luminous character of her proposals. Skirts, tops, dresses, bikinis and capes make up a collection that conveys all the glamour, sensuality and Mediterranean spirit of the island, while maintaining the artisanal and sophisticated identity that defines Piluca Bayarri’s creative universe.

Sabana is a collection inspired “by the strength of nature and chromatic contrasts”; in Cuarzo, sophistication, light and textures take centre stage; and Novias Mediterráneas is a proposal that “reinterprets bridal femininity from the free, elegant and natural essence of the island”.

A harvest of esparto grass

Estrivancus, by artisan and designer María Morcillo, presented Cosecha Propia, a collection based on the very raw material of espardenyes: esparto grass and agave fibre. The props were made by hand using traditional esparto techniques.

The entire collection is based on three tones: the natural colour of the fibre, antique pink dyed with cochineal and olive green extracted from the Peruvian pepper tree. It also uses hand-dyed silk ribbons as decorative elements for tying. The whole collection is combined with garments by textile artist Simona Colzi, made with natural dyes and botanical printing on natural silk, using plants from Formentera.

The models paraded on a 140-meter stage set up in the port of Ibiza. / Marcelo Sastre

Mía’s simplicity

Next on the catwalk was S72 Hat, by designer Sandra Riera, who handcrafts Mediterranean-style hats, headbands and headdresses for women. For this Adlib catwalk, she presented the collection Mía, born from “a serene and organic inspiration, marked by the light of the island and the subtle beauty of natural elements”.

True to the essence of the brand, the proposal “embraces simplicity as a form of sophistication, giving life to pieces that combine craftsmanship, delicacy and timeless elegance”, according to the designer.

The collection is built on natural bases and incorporates carefully worked details such as crochet, Swarovski crystals and silk ribbons, bringing texture, shine and movement without losing the purity of its lines. With this approach, Mía reinterprets the universe of the brand “from a more delicate and luminous perspective, maintaining the balance between naturalness, refinement and the artisanal character that defines the firm”.

As the wind picked up slightly, the models had to hold on tightly to their hats to stop them flying away while Rosalía’s Berghain played.

Golden espardenyes

Espardenyes Torres, a family business, continued with Áurea, its new collection. It is inspired by the golden light of sunset and the warm tones of dusk. Its name refers “to that luminous and sophisticated atmosphere that accompanies the end of the day, with a proposal designed for those moments that begin as the afternoon fades and stretch into the night”, according to this Adlib brand.

The collection keeps wedges and platforms at the centre, alongside some flat models, reinterpreting the most traditional silhouettes with a more special and ornamental air. This season it also incorporates “details with stones, pearls and shiny finishes, as well as a palette that combines earthy tones with more vibrant colours, moving away from the more natural and sober aesthetic of last year’s collection to embrace a brighter and more decorative line”.

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Fabrics that dress and tell stories

In her new collection, Monika Maxim continued to build her creative universe through noble materials such as cotonet, bobbin lace, ruffles, lace trims and crochet, all worked in cotton to preserve the authenticity and purity that define the brand.

On this catwalk, the designer reaffirmed her connection with classic Ibizan style, reinterpreting it with delicacy and balance. The garments, both feminine and masculine, “flow between structure and lightness, between tradition and contemporaneity, revealing a story in which fabrics do not only dress, but also narrate”, she explains.

“White, the eternal Mediterranean symbol, unites each creation in a collection that transforms artisanal work into an expression of identity, elegance and heritage.”

Butterflies and ethereal brides

Metamorfosis is the name of the new collection by Virginia Vald, Virginia Rovira, presented on the Adlib catwalk. It represents the evolution of the brand towards a more sophisticated, exotic and artisanal universe, a proposal that brings together “the essence of the brand’s prêt-à-porter and elevates it through haute couture with noble materials, meticulous finishes and carefully developed pattern-making”, according to the designer.

Inspired “by the delicacy of butterflies and flowers”, the collection emerges at a “professional, personal and creative moment of transformation and evolution”. It symbolises “freedom, growth and beauty”, with each design seeming to unfold “wings of its own between fantasy and reality”.

The proposal combines the boho and the luxurious, the ethnic and the contemporary. It features guipure lace, embroidered tulle, iridescent paillettes, feathers and abstract flowers, combined with elegant transparencies, artisanal embroidery and 1970s-inspired silhouettes. Bell-bottom trousers, plunging necklines, waistcoats and jackets with folk details appeared on the runway.

The collection travels through different aesthetic universes of the brand, from the most romantic and artisanal lace boho vibes to sophisticated party dresses with shine, both in movement and in highly structured garments, intense and elegant dark boheme proposals, and the new inclusion of a vintage lux air in unique handcrafted pieces.

The bridal line of Metamorfosis also appeared on the runway, dressing “ethereal and sophisticated brides, from clean and delicate patterns to exuberant designs where embroidery, layered flowers and light moving textures merge”, with whites, ochres, violets, corals, fuchsias and blacks with tribal accents.

They are luminous and timeless pieces “that evoke the relaxed luxury of Ibiza”. The collection integrates handcrafted headdresses and carefully considered accessories to reinforce the identity of each design, creating an aesthetic and narrative connection between all the pieces on the catwalk.

Metamorfosis reflects the maturity of Virginia Vald and her vision of “a free, elegant and powerful woman”. Or virginal, since there was another potential Virgen de las Nieves. The “Lux” effect brought into fashion.

Imagen de grupo. / Aisha Bonet Photography

Creep: an ode to individuality

Ivanna Mestres, who has dressed Paris Hilton, Maggie Civantos, Ivonne Reyes, Ana Obregón and Mireia Canalda, appeared on the Adlib catwalk with Creep, which, unsurprisingly, was accompanied by a mix of Radiohead’s song of the same name. It was predictable.

“Since the beginning of time, the strange has been persecuted, judged and classified. However, a simple change of perspective can transform everything. From a creative point of view, strangeness is a form of extreme and inexplicable beauty; it is what makes us unique, singular and authentic”, she explains.

This collection is “a hymn to that physical, personal, inner and outer strangeness that defines us”, an ode “to an individuality that is not a flaw, but a gift”.

Creep is “a rebellion”, a collection “for those who flee labels and choose to walk against the current”. The line is based on elegance, but “with flashes of extravagance, magic and mystery, all tinged with a Gothic and timeless character”.

As the brand explains, it touches on “delirium without losing its sophisticated essence”, creating a “fantasy” collection, a canvas on which its “most artistic and conceptual side comes to life”.

25 years on the catwalk

Finally, Ibimoda, the brand by designer Antonia Riera, which represents the union of tradition, freedom and Mediterranean essence, took advantage of its 25th anniversary on the Adlib catwalk to present Vint-i-cinc. The collection continues the brand’s line with bridal gowns in which guipure lace, cotton and embroidered tulle “caress each design, giving shape to timeless pieces made stitch by stitch” in its newly opened atelier in Ibiza.

It was an emotionally charged finale to a night of unforgettable designs.