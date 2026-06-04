Seriously injured man admitted to ICU after crashing into the iron and concrete barrier of an Ibiza roundabout

Three people were injured in the early hours of Thursday after the vehicle they were travelling in left the road and crashed into the central iron and concrete barrier at the Can Cifre roundabout, on Avenida de Sant Josep in Ibiza.

The accident occurred at around 3.30am and, according to initial reports, no other vehicles were involved. Guardia Civil traffic officers, Ibiza Local Police and two ambulances — one from SAMU 061 and another from Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario — attended the scene.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident, the occupants had already managed to leave the vehicle by themselves. Medical staff treated those affected at the scene before transferring them to Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario at around 4am.

Under neurosurgical supervision

The most seriously injured person is a 31-year-old Venezuelan man, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with various superficial injuries to his abdomen, lower back, pelvis, external genitalia, neck, head and chest. According to the medical centre, he remains in a stable condition.

Another occupant, a 24-year-old Moroccan man, was admitted for observation under the supervision of the Neurosurgery Unit after suffering a head injury and several facial fractures. A 25-year-old woman, whose injuries were less serious, was transferred to Can Misses Hospital.

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Finally, a 28-year-old Colombian man was treated by medical staff but did not require hospital admission after being assessed.