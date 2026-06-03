Yellow warning active for the end of the week in Ibiza and Formentera: is rain on the way?

June arrived in the Pityusic Islands with high temperatures. At the beginning of the week, highs of 30 degrees were recorded in some parts of Ibiza and 28 degrees in Formentera, according to data released by Spain’s State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Along with rising minimum temperatures and the first tropical nights, some rain and coastal phenomena are also expected. According to Aemet’s forecast, the weather will remain stable for the rest of Wednesday and throughout Thursday, with sunny conditions and no chance of rainfall, but instability will increase on Friday.

At the end of the week, the probability of rain will rise to 80% and Aemet has activated a yellow warning for low-risk coastal phenomena, with north-easterly winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and waves of two metres. The warning will be in force between 4am and 10am on Friday.

In Ibiza, temperatures will range between 16 and 25 degrees, while in Formentera Aemet is forecasting a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 24 degrees.

No rain is expected over the weekend, and temperatures will remain between 16 and 27 degrees.

“Heat can be deadly; prevention is vital”

The Balearic Government has launched a new awareness campaign in response to high temperatures and possible heatwaves that could affect Ibiza, Formentera and the rest of the archipelago this summer.

The campaign aims to share key recommendations with the public to avoid risks linked to extreme heat and prevent emergency situations.

Among its main recommendations, the Govern advises avoiding physical and sporting activity between midday and 4pm, seeking shade, covering your head, wearing light clothing, drinking plenty of water even when you are not thirsty, eating light meals, using sun protection even when not in direct sunlight, and closing blinds and windows during the hottest hours of the day.