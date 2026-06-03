Desigual brings Demi Lovato, Irina Shayk and Ester Expósito together in Ibiza to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its first store

Fashion brand Desigual celebrated the 40th anniversary of the opening of its first store in the world in Ibiza on Tuesday. The shop opened on the island in 1984, and the anniversary event was attended by national and international stars including Ester Expósito and Demi Lovato.

The celebration took place at The Farm, in the municipality of Sant Joan, and was also attended by model Irina Shayk, Argentinian singer Nicki Nicole and Italian influencer Valentina Ferragni, among other guests.

Ester Expósito. / Sergio G. Cañizares / EFE

The event began with a red carpet for VIP guests and culminated in a special presentation of Desigual Vintage, a collection inspired by the brand’s historical archives that brings back some of its most iconic garments from a contemporary perspective.

According to Desigual, the new line aims to connect the brand’s past and present through designs that reinterpret characteristic elements of its creative journey.

Nicki Nicole. / Sergio G. Cañizares / EFE

Founded in Barcelona in 1984, Desigual has a presence in more than 100 countries and a network of 240 standalone stores.

The company considers Ibiza an emblematic place in its history, as it was home to its first store four decades ago.